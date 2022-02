List of candidate filings

This is a list of candidates who filed Friday at the state Capitol.

Filing continues Monday, and a complete list of those who have filed can be found at: https://www.arkansasonline.com/22filinglist.

Abbreviations: Democrat, (D); Libertarian, (L); Republican, (R); Independent, (I); Write-in, (W). All judicial candidates are nonpartisan. Names are shown as filed.

Filing began Feb. 22 and runs through next Tuesday. The partisan primaries are May 24, as is the judicial general election. The general election is Nov. 8.

U.S. SENATE

Senator John Boozman (R)

Kenneth Cates (L)

U.S. HOUSE

Congressman Rick Crawford (R), U.S. House 1

Michael White (L), U.S. House 2

GOVERNOR

Francis “Doc” Washburn (R)

ARKANSAS SENATE

James Burk (L), Senate District 18

Beth Callaway (R), Senate District 2

Curtis Hitt (R), Senate District 21

Warren Robertson (R), Senate District 29

Terry Fuller (R), Senate District 9

ARKANSAS HOUSE

Mayor Steve Dixon (R), House District 1

Luke Robertson (L), House District 100

Christie Robertson (R), House District 24

Jody L. Harris (R), House District 25

Coty W. Powers (R), House District 30

State Representative Jimmy Gazaway (R), House District 31

Johnson, Demetris Jr (D), House District 35

Christopher Joseph Reed (D), House District 37

Ryan A. Rose (R), House District 48

John Wayne Catlett (I), House District 52

Greg Bland (R), House District 52

Doug Skelton (R), House District 53

Bruce Martin (D), House District 61

Wayne Reginald Beech (R), House District 62

Richard Wilson (L), House District 65

Zachary A. Culp (D), House District 69

Peyton Perks (L), House District 70

Representative Fred Allen (D), House District 77

Teresa A. Coney, Justice of the Peace (D), House District 79

Brandon Kelley (L), House District 82

Marc Rosson (L), House District 87

JUDICIAL RACES

SUPREME COURT

Supreme Court Associate Justice Robin Wynne, Associate Justice Position 2

Supreme Court Associate Justice Karen Baker, Associate Justice Position 6

COURT OF APPEALS

Judge Cindy Thyer, Associate Judge District 1, Position 2

PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

Prosecuting Attorney Todd Murray, District 1

Prosecuting Attorney Tom Tatum, District 15

Rebecca Reed McCoy, District 17

Prosecuting Attorney Chris Walton, District 22

Jeff Phillips, District 5

Alicia “Lisa” Walton, District 6

CIRCUIT JUDGE

E. Dion Wilson, Circuit Judge, District 1, Division 1, Subdistrict 1.1

Circuit Judge Mary Thomason, Circuit Judge, District 13, Division 2

Jack “Jay” Patterson, II, Circuit Judge, District 5, Division 4