Little River County offers new alert system

ASHDOWN -- Little River County residents can now sign up for the CodeRED notification program.

"We have CodeRED now, and it's ready to go," County Judge Mike Cranford said.

This system, which is also shared by the cities of Texarkana -- both in Arkansas and Texas -- and Bowie and Miller counties, is an ultra-high-speed telephone and email communication service that allows for targeting of a specific area or blanket notification of the area.

"Other counties that use it have seen tremendous value in it," Cranford said.

Many people use the system for severe weather notifications, but the service also sends alerts about general information such as days when county offices are closed or if services such as trash pickup have changed..

Any Little River County resident can visit the county's website at lrcounty.0rg and click on the CodeRED link, Cranford said.

The service is free. Residents can choose whether they want text, phone call, or email notifications or all three.

County residents also can sign up for Smart 911, a service that keeps track of someone's specific information that could be of assistance to first responders in the event of an emergency.

"This helps first responders who get a call about a problem at that location," Cranford said. "It helps them have a lot more information when they respond."