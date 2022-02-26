Little Rock officers’ actions under investigation after complaint

Little Rock Police Department officials are conducting an internal investigation into the actions of several officers after a man filed a complaint this month saying police entered his home and handcuffed him without a warrant, a police spokesman said Friday.

Police entered a residence in the 1300 block of Cleveland Street on the evening of Jan. 25 and attempted to detain Nicholas Tolerson, 42, who they wanted to question about an earlier report of a man who brandished a gun at a woman downtown, according to an incident report.

No officers are on leave during the investigation because there was no use of force, Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards said. It is typical in investigations of uses of force for officers involved to be placed on administrative leave.

Edwards said he could not provide a copy of the complaint filed but furnished the police report concerning the Jan. 25 incident.

The complaint was filed later, in the first week of February, Edwards said, though he could not provide the date. Edwards said Tolerson had contacted police Jan. 27, before filing the complaint, about his concerns.

The woman, who said a Black man in an Acura nearly rear-ended her vehicle on Interstate 530, reported the suspect later exited the vehicle and flashed a handgun at her near the intersection of Ninth and Cumberland streets, the report states.

She gave police the license plate number, which led them to the Cumberland Street residence, where they spoke with Shirley Armstrong, the listed owner of the Acura.

Police wanted to speak with Tolerson, who also lives at the address, as they determined he matched the description the victim gave of a "Black male in his 30's," the report states. Tolerson refused and backed further into the house, with officers saying he yelled at them.

Officers detained him "due to the nature of the incident," the report states, and entered the residence, managing to handcuff Tolerson, who resisted by fighting officers as they tried to get his arms behind his back.

Tolerson asked to speak to a supervisor, who arrived at the residence and eventually advised that Tolerson be released. Tolerson told the supervisor that officers injured his arms. The supervisor took photos of Tolerson's arms, the report states, adding that Tolerson did not want paramedics to evaluate him.