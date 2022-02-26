Little Rock police investigate double homicide

Little Rock police are investigating a double homicide Saturday morning.

The killings happened in the 2100 block of Scotty Court, just west of Boyle Park, according to a tweet posted by Little Rock police at about 6:30 a.m.

Officers responded to a “shooting just occurred” call at 2106 Scotty Court about 4:35 a.m., a police dispatch log indicates.

The names of the victims weren’t immediately released.

Little Rock police officials reported earlier this week that the city had seen an uptick in violent crimes so far in 2022.

Assistant Chief Wayne Bewley, who commands the Little Rock Police Department’s Investigative Bureau, said Tuesday the city had already seen 10 homicides.