Little Rock’s downtown bridges illuminated blue and yellow in show of support with Ukraine

Bridges over the Arkansas River in downtown Little Rock will be illuminated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag through Sunday night in a show of support amid an assault on the eastern European nation by neighboring Russia, officials say.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., on Twitter Friday said the city would light up bridges in blue and yellow through Sunday "to demonstrate support and stand in solidarity" with Ukraine.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began earlier this week. The assault continued Friday with gunfire and shelling reported in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Libby Doss Lloyd, a spokeswoman for the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, said by phone Friday afternoon that the Main Street Bridge, Junction Bridge and Clinton Presidential Park Bridge would get illuminated.

The visitors bureau has responsibility for operating the lights on the spans.