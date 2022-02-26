



• Filmmaker and actor Sean Penn is in Ukraine to continue working on a documentary about the Russian assault. The Ukrainian Office of the President said in a Facebook post Thursday that Penn attended news briefings, met with Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk and spoke to journalists and military personnel. "Sean Penn demonstrates the courage that many others, especially western politicians lack," the president's office wrote on Facebook. "The director specially came to Kyiv to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia's invasion of our country." He was also there in November to work on the project, which is being produced by VICE Studios. Photographs at the time showed him visiting the front lines of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the Donetsk region. The two-time Oscar-winner has been involved in numerous international humanitarian and anti-war efforts over the years and founded the nonprofit disaster relief organization CORE in response to the 2010 earthquakes in Haiti, chronicled in the documentary "Citizen Penn."

• The husband of the cinematographer shot and killed on the set of the film "Rust" says it's "absurd" that Alec Baldwin believes he's not to blame for the shooting and he was "so angry" when Baldwin didn't accept responsibility. The remarks, which came in an interview with the "Today" show Thursday, are the first public words from Matt Hutchins on the Oct. 21 death of his wife, Halyna Hutchins. "The idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me," Matt Hutchins told "Today" host Hoda Kotb. Baldwin said in a December interview that he was pointing the gun at Hutchins at her instruction on the New Mexico set of the Western when it went off without his pulling the trigger, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza. "Watching him, I just felt so angry," Hutchins said. "I was just so angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way and then to not accept any responsibility after having just described killing her." Baldwin said "someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but it's not me." Matt Hutchins and his 9-year-old son are the plaintiffs in a wrongful death lawsuit filed last week that names Baldwin, the film's producers and others as defendants. At least four other lawsuits have been filed over the shooting.





