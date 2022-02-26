Home BancShares gets acquisition OK

Home BancShares Inc. announced Friday that it has received final approval from the Federal Reserve to complete the acquisition of Happy Bancshares Inc. of Amarillo, Texas. The Conway bank has scheduled closing for early April.

"We are very happy to have received our final piece in the approval process to acquire Happy BancShares," said John Allison, Home's chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Our teams on both sides have been actively making plans and are anxious to officially kick off the merger process."

Under terms of the agreement, Happy Bancshares shareholders upon closing of the merger will receive 2.17 shares of Home BancShares stock for each share of Happy Bancshares they own and will be entitled to begin receiving quarterly dividends declared by Home BancShares. Home's stock closed Friday at $23.64, up nearly 5%.

Home BancShares operates as Centennial Bank with branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Alabama and New York City.

Home BancShares shares rose $1.05, or 4.7%, to close Friday at $23.62. The shares have traded between $20.69 and $29.76 in the past 52 weeks.

-- Andrew Moreau

Plant logs 3 million safe working hours

Rockline Industries, a maker of wet wipes, coffee filters and other consumer goods, recently logged 3 million safe work hours without a lost day of work at its Russellville manufacturing plant.

The achievement was recognized by the Arkansas Department of Labor and Licensing and the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission.

Employers over the years have made safety more of a focus to help with retention, productivity and for financial reasons. Labor issues that arose during the pandemic have led to temporary closures by some manufacturers and slower production rates as covid-19 case numbers increased and employees missed work because of illness.

"Our team is always looking for ways to improve our operations and our associates work very hard to not only keep themselves safe, but to look out for one another," Denise LeMaster, environmental health and safety manager for Rockline's Russellville facility, said in a written statement Wednesday.

Rockline Industries, based in Wisconsin, earned a similar achievement at its Springdale, Ark., campus in May 2020.

-- Nathan Owens

State index jumps to 765.64, up 29.17

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 765.64, up 29.17.

All members of the index ended the day with gains. Shares of Uniti Group jumped 13.8% and Dillard's shares rose 9.5%. Tyson Foods shares rose 3.4%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.