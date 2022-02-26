Noland strikes out 10 in Hogs’ victory

College baseball

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 5 Stanford

WHEN 4 p.m. Central today

WHERE Dell Diamond, Round Rock, Texas

RECORDS Stanford 4-1; Arkansas 3-1

STARTING PITCHERS Stanford LHP Quinn Mathews (0-1, 6.75 ERA); Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (1-0, 0.00)

SERIES Stanford leads 3-1

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV None

STREAMING FloBaseball

SHORT HOPS Arkansas 3B Cayden Wallace reached base in all 5 plate appearances to extend his streak to 6 in a row. Wallace’s eighth inning stolen base was the first attempt by the Razorbacks of the season. … Arkansas RF Brady Slavens had his streak of reaching base in six consecutive plate appearances snapped with a fifth inning strikeout. … The Razorbacks turned two 6-4-3 double plays, in the fourth and the seventh innings. … Arkansas LF Jace Bohrofen went 0 for 5 to fall to 0 for 12 on the season. … Stanford downed Louisiana-Lafayette 5-1 in the opening game of the tournament as catcher Kody Huff and designated hitter Brett Barrera both homered and doubled to support Alex Williams (2-0). … The pitching matchup for Sunday’s finale at the Round Rock Classic is Arkansas RHP Jaxon Wiggins (1-0, 1.80 ERA) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette RHP Jeff Wilson (0-0, 6.23 ERA).

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Stanford*, 4 p.m.

SUNDAY La.-Lafayette*, 4 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Off

WEDNESDAY Nebraska-Omaha, 3 p.m.

THURSDAY Off

FRIDAY SE Louisiana, 3 p.m.

*Round Rock (Texas) Classic

Connor Noland surpassed a career milestone in a commanding 10-strikeout performance as No. 4 Arkansas opened the Round Rock Classic with a 5-2 win over Indiana on Friday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.

Noland (1-0) surpassed the 100-strikeout mark for his career while throwing 86 pitches and allowing 1 run on 5 hits and 2 walks over 6 innings.

The University of Arkansas (3-1) won its third consecutive game after opening the season with a loss for the first time since 1994, while Indiana dropped to 0-4.

Kole Ramage struck out six while working the final three innings to take Arkansas' strikeout total to 16 and notch his second save.

Noland said he was more chilled out with temperatures in the mid-30s with a stiff northerly breeze than he was in his the season opener, when he felt too amped up and trying to throw too hard. He got ahead of hitters and used a curveball that often broke out of the zone as a frequent out pitch.

"First inning I felt a little weird, obviously the elements outside, not ideal," Noland said. "But I've been there before. I've done it. I've seen it all. I just settled in. I felt good with the curveball and kind of rode that all night."

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said Noland's performance was all the more impressive because of the frigid wind chill.

"I thought he pitched ahead in the count all night," Van Horn said. "When he did get behind, he found a way to fight back. I thought he just had a great outing. I'm proud of the team because it's hard to play in that weather. It's tough."

Indiana Coach Jeff Mercer said Noland's curve was a little slower than what the scouting report indicated from last week.

"We haven't chased breaking balls like that consistently, even in the preseason," Mercer said. "I think it was one of those things where it's a little bit more of a 12-6 downer."

Cayden Wallace was the Hogs' hitting star with a 4-for-4 performance that featured a pair of doubles, two runs scored and a bases-loaded walk. Wallace stretched his streak of reaching base to six consecutive plate appearances and notched the Razorbacks' first stolen base of the season on their first attempt in the eighth inning.

"Pretty locked in right now, I guess," Wallace said. "Just trying to get on base and do my part for this team.

"As a team we just were just trying to hit line drives because we knew it wasn't going to fly today, and that was the approach from the beginning. So I think our coach prepped us pretty well for the day."

Robert Moore had two run-scoring singles in the Razorbacks' nine-hit attack, and catcher Michael Turner added an RBI triple. The Razorbacks improved to 2-1 against the Hoosiers in their first meeting since Dave Van Horn patrolled second base and went 1 for 4 in a 5-3 win at George Cole Field on March 21, 1982.

Noland's strikeout of Brock Tibbits to end the fourth inning was his sixth of the game and career strikeout No. 100 for the fourth-year right-hander from Greenwood. He finished the day with 104 for his career.

"When they're putting runs on the board, and I can pitch in situations that are to my advantage," Noland said. "But that's an awesome achievement, and I'm glad I'm here at Arkansas."

The Razorbacks got rolling with one out in the first against big right-hander John-Biagio Modugno (0-2). Wallace ripped a ball over the third-base bag that was just foul, then yanked the next pitch over the bag again, this time fair and into the corner. The throw from left fielder Brock Tibbits was right on target but Wallace got in under the tag for a double.

Moore then ripped a shot off the glove of first baseman Kip Fougerousse and into right field for a run-scoring single.

With one out in the fourth, right fielder Brady Slavens drove a ball into the right-field corner for a stand-up double to reach base for the sixth consecutive plate appearance. drove an offering from Modugno off the wall in right-center field to bring Slavens in for a 2-0 lead.

Arkansas was far from over in the fourth. Jalen Battles drew a four-pitch walk and Zack Gregory was hit by a pitch after squaring to bunt then pulling back to load the bases.

Modugno got a ground ball from Peyton Stovall for a force-out at the plate for a second out. However, Wallace walked to force in a run, then Moore beat out a close play at first base on an error by Fougerousse to bring in two more runs.

Modugno allowed 4 runs, 3 earned, on 5 hits and 3 walks with 3 strikeouts over 89 pitches in 5 innings.

The Hoosiers finally broke through in the fifth against Noland. Outfielder Morgan Calopy hit a one-out triple and came in on third baseman Josh Pyne's double to make it 4-1.

Arkansas got the run back in the seventh as Moore's single up the middle drove in Wallace, who led off with his second double.

Ramage permitted an unearned run in the eighth that set the final score. With two outs, Ramage induced a ground ball to third from Tibbits that trickled under Wallace's glove for a run-scoring error.

Ramage, who had a four-inning save last Sunday, allowed 1 hit and 1 walk in his 52-pitch stint.

Arkansas returns to action today at 4 p.m. against No. 5 Stanford (4-1).