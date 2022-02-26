GOLF

Ace propels Jimenez to lead

Miguel Angel Jimenez had a hole-in-one during a 6-under 66 in breezy conditions Friday to match Jeff Sluman for the first-round lead at the Cologuard Classic in Tucson, Ariz. Jimenez won the PGA Tour Champions’ season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship in Hawaii and kick-started his round at Tucson National by acing the 193-yard par-3 seventh hole. The 58-year-old Spaniard overcame a bogey on the par-5 eighth with three birdies on thew back nine to match Sluman. The 64-year-old Sluman opened with a birdie on the par-4 first hole and added three more to turn in 4-under 32. He had consecutive birdies at Nos. 13-14 for his best PGA Tour Champions round since a 66 in the 2018 Regions Tradition. Sluman, who didn’t have a bogey in the opening round, hasn’t won on the senior circuit since 2014 . Tom Lehman tied the lead at 6 under with a birdie on the par-5 17th, but failed to get up and down at No. 18 for a bogey to shoot 67. Woody Austin had seven birdies and Rod Pampling went bogey free to both shoot 67. Chris DiMarco and Jerry Kelly were among six players at 68. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot an even-par round of 72. Glen Day (Little Rock) and John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) each turned in a 6-over 78.

FOOTBALL

Former Auburn RB dies

Former Auburn and San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James, who made a name for himself for being unstoppable despite his small stature, died Friday after a lengthy illness, the university said. He was 59. Auburn announced the death of James, a 5-6 player nicknamed “Little Train,” but provided no additional details. James played five seasons with the NFL’s Chargers, who have since moved to Los Angeles, after being drafted in the fifth round in 1984. He set an NFL record with 2,535 all-purpose yards in 1985 after leading the Chargers in rushing, receiving and kickoff and punt return yardage. He led the AFC in receptions that season with 86 while setting the NFL record for receiving yards by a running back with 1,027. James, who was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2006, led Auburn in all-purpose yards in 1981 and 1982 and became one of the first signature players of the Pat Dye era. He was a team captain in 1983 and helped lead the Tigers to their first SEC championship in 26 years. That backfield included 1985 Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson and another future NFL player, Tommie Agee.

BASKETBALL

Cavs’ G out for 2 weeks

Guard Rajon Rondo will miss at least two weeks with a sprained toe, the latest injury to hit the Cavaliers’ backcourt. Rondo sprained his right big toe in the fourth quarter of Cleveland’s loss at Detroit on Thursday night. He didn’t finish the game, and the team said an MRI taken Friday revealed the sprain. The 36-year-old Rondo, acquired earlier this season after Ricky Rubio tore a knee ligament, made his first start since joining Cleveland. He was forced to have a larger role because All-Star guard Darius Garland needs more rest with a bone bruise in his back. Also, newly acquired guard Caris LeVert is currently sidelined with a right foot sprain suffered earlier this week when he stepped on a teammate’s foot during practice. He’s expected to miss two weeks.



