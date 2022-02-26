OPINION | WALLY HALL: Notae's 30 points, key assist propel Hogs to 75-73 win over Kentucky

John Calipari joined his team in walking off the court of Bud Walton Arena a few seconds early on Saturday.

When the buzzer sounded on the Arkansas Razorbacks' 75-73 win over Kentucky, the only Wildcats still on the court were the five who were playing.

However, there was no need for Kentucky's head coach to leave early with his players. The sold-out crowd followed the request of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek and did not storm the court. There will be no $250,000 fine from the Southeastern Conference.

The Arkansas Razorbacks have now knocked off the top three teams in the conference: Auburn, Tennessee and the Wildcats.

The win moves Arkansas into a tie for second in the SEC with the Wildcats. Kentucky was No. 3 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings. Arkansas was No. 24 and also picked up their fifth Quad 1 win.

That ranking will change. The Hogs continue to knock off giants like David with a pocket full of smooth stones.

There were 16 lead changes in the second half, but with 1:22 to play, Jaylin Williams took the pass from JD Notae to put the Hogs up, 71-70.

It was Notae’s eighth assist to go with his team-high 30 points.

Williams scored 10 of his 16 points in the final 4:18, all consecutively as the Wildcats focused on Notae.

It was the 13th win in the past 14 games for the Razorbacks, who now stand at 23-6 for the season and 12-4 in SEC play.

If both teams win out, the Hogs would be the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament, because they knocked off the Wildcats.