100 years ago

Feb. 26, 1922

JONESBORO -- A verdict of guilty of possessing liquor, with a fine of $1,000 against Nellie Ward and one of $100 against Agnes Crowe, was returned by a jury in Justice J. D. Reeves' court this afternoon. Notice of appeals to the Craighead Circuit Court were given. The women were arrested by Sheriff Johnson and Constable Willis Copeland following the discovery of five barrels of liquor buried under a stable on the premises occupied by the women. Four of the barrels were in the stable, it is said, and had been covered with dirt. The other barrel was hidden under a pile of corn in the barn. A pump and several five-gallon cans also were found in the barn, the officers said.

50 years ago

Feb. 26, 1972

SPRINGDALE -- Lt. Karl E. Martens, 32, a Springdale police officer, was seriously injured when the bomb went off in or under his pickup truck late Thursday, authorities said. ... Martens was blown out the door on the driver's side of his 1950 Chevrolet truck when the blast tore a hole in the floor of the truck and pierced the truck seat. Metal fragments penetrated the seat, injuring Martens. Officers said they weren't sure whether the bomb was under the seat or under the car, but said the explosive was connected to the ignition switch. ... Patrolman Kenneth Speedlin, apparently the only witness, said he watched Martens enter the pickup and heard him start the engine as the truck rolled backward when he engaged the clutch. Shortly after the engine started, the explosion occurred, Speedlin said. He said he saw Martens thrown from the vehicle and across a street.

25 years ago

Feb. 26, 1997

WASHINGTON -- President Clinton put himself squarely at the center of the Democratic fund-raising controversy Tuesday by acknowledging that it was his idea to invite major campaign donors to spend the night at the White House. The president's admission came on a day when the White House released more than 500 pages of documents it has turned over to congressional investigators. Among those documents is a list of people who have stayed overnight with the first family. More than one-third of the Clinton's 938 overnight guests during the first term were Arkansans. The 372 home-state visitors ranged from members of the president's high school class in Hot Springs and stalwarts of the state's business and legal communities to longtime Democratic Party officials and activists. ... A few hours before the papers were released, Clinton acknowledged he approved of suggestions by his chief campaign fund-raiser to use White House visits to encourage Democratic contributors during his re-election effort. The idea, Clinton told reporters, was to re-establish ties with friends and supporters who felt estranged from the president after the 1992 election.

10 years ago

Feb. 26, 2012

WASHINGTON -- Meeting in Washington on Saturday with the nation's other top state executives, Arkansas Gov. Mike Beebe offered a rosy, but qualified, assessment of the budget picture in the states. "Most states seem to be more optimistic than they were this time last year about jobs, about revenue," said Beebe, a Democrat attending the annual winter meeting of the National Governors Association. "There's a caveat, though," he said. "That caveat's called Medicaid." Beebe and other governors warned that growth in state payments for Medicaid, the federal-state health program for the poor, is pushing state budgets to the brink and has the potential to jeopardize the quality of available medical care.