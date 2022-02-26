Paragould’s new era

While much of the eastern half of Arkansas suffers from population loss and economic decline, Jonesboro prospers. Between the 2010 and 2020 census, Jonesboro's population increased 16.8 percent from 67,263 to 78,576, making it the fifth-largest city in the state.

Many Arkansans are aware of what's happening at Jonesboro, but it's safe to say that most don't realize that the boom extends to Paragould. In fact, I've begun referring to that area as the Jonesboro-Paragould corridor in recognition of the fact that the two cities have grown into one urban area.

Paragould's population increased 13.1 percent between 2010 and 2020 (26,113 to 29,537). Folks in central and northwest Arkansas don't realize that Paragould is now larger than Russellville, West Memphis and Searcy. As recently as the 1970 census, Paragould had 10,639 residents. That grew to 15,248 in 1980; 18,540 in 1990; and 22,017 in 2000.

There's no end in sight to the growth. I spoke last fall at the annual banquet of the Paragould Chamber of Commerce. Hundreds of people turned out despite the pandemic. It's easy to determine at events such as this when there's momentum in a town. Paragould not only has momentum, it has business and civic leaders whose goals align.

First National Bank's Bill Brewer was awarded the chamber's lifetime achievement award. Brewer, a graduate of Paragould High School and Arkansas State University, personifies the type of business leaders who have propelled Paragould forward. He succeeded his father as board chairman at FNB. His son now serves as vice chairman of a bank that has served Paragould since 1889.

Earlier in 2021, FNB announced that it was expanding into the Nashville, Tenn., market by acquiring Citizens Bank of Hartsville, Tenn. The Paragould bank now has 24 locations in Arkansas and Tennessee. The expansion started in 1984 when the bank made its way to Corning. The first Jonesboro branch opened in 1998. Rogers and Heber Springs followed in 2014. The next year, FNB's northwest Arkansas presence increased with locations at Bentonville, Springdale, Fayetteville and Johnson.

A move into the Little Rock market occurred in 2018. The previous fall, ASU announced that the Convocation Center would now be known as First National Bank Arena. So, yes, the basketball arena in Jonesboro is named for a Paragould-based bank, another symbol of Paragould's increasing importance to the regional economy.

Brewer recently told Arkansas Money & Politics: "Good things are happening in Paragould. I think we're going to see a lot of things coming faster. ... I don't think central Arkansas and northwest Arkansas necessarily snubbed their noses at northeast Arkansas, but I don't think they thought of us as newsworthy. I sure think we are now."

Paragould once was viewed as a blue-collar manufacturing town. The city attracted the Ely-Walker shirt factory in 1937, the Ed White shoe factory in 1947, Wonder State Manufacturing in 1950, Foremost Foods' dairy division in 1952 and Emerson Electric Co. in 1955. Though the manufacturing base remains strong, the Paragould economy is far more diversified than it was 20 years ago. Bankers and lawyers in nice suits can now be spotted in upscale downtown restaurants such as Chow At One Eighteen.

This city atop Crowley's Ridge got its name when the names of two railroad magnates, James Paramore and Jay Gould, were combined. Railroads controlled by the two men crossed in Greene County six miles south of the county seat of Gainesville. A community grew around the crossing. Postmaster Marcus Meriweather began calling it Paragould.

"Merchants first located on Front Street behind the present buildings facing west on Pruett Street," Mack Hamblen writes for the Central Arkansas Library System's Encyclopedia of Arkansas. "First to open were a tent saloon, a fish business, a tent hotel, a bakery, a blacksmith shop and a fruit stand. A hardware store and general store opened on Main at the Pruett Street intersection. Soon, the area had more merchants than Gainesville.

"Within a year, Pruett Street became the main business location in town. In spite of the street's slimy mire, several Gainesville businessmen opened stores there. When the county clerk moved his newspaper, the Press, to Paragould in 1884, it marked the beginning of Gainesville's demise. After a countywide vote in September 1884, Paragould became the county seat though it had no city government."

The Paragould City Council first met in May 1885. The Greene County Courthouse was completed in 1888, and Paragould City Hall opened two years later.

"Having noted that fire swept rapidly through wooden buildings in downtown Gainesville in 1890, the Paragould City Council passed an ordinance requiring that new buildings in the main part of town be constructed of brick," Hamblen writes. "An electric light plant went into operation in 1891, telephone service appeared in 1896 and a municipally owned waterworks opened in 1898. By 1896, Paragould had six miles of gravel streets. It was 1912 before downtown streets were paved."

As the virgin hardwood timber was cleared in surrounding counties, Paragould had 14 lumber mills by 1890 and a population of 1,666 people. Once the forests were gone, land was drained and row-crop agriculture took over on Delta land on either side of Crowley's Ridge. Efforts to attract industry began after World War II. Now, Paragould enters a new era as part of the urbanized Jonesboro-Paragould corridor.

Senior Editor Rex Nelson's column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He's also the author of the Southern Fried blog at rexnelsonsouthernfried.com.