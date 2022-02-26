Parkview finds 2nd-half power





Little Rock Parkview Coach Scotty Thurman isn't necessarily known for being a skilled dancer, but his Patriots gave him a reason to break out a few moves following Friday night's showdown with Maumelle.

Cam Wallace and Jeff Kamanga steered a huge second-half charge as Parkview battled back from a nine-point, fourth-quarter deficit to send the game into overtime before winning it on a pair of free throws from Nate Coley to beat the Hornets 89-87 in a thriller on Al Flanigan Court inside a jam-packed Charles Ripley Arena.

Wallace ended with 24 points – 12 in the second half -- and 13 rebounds while Kamanga had 11 points – nine in the second half – 9 rebounds and 9 blocks as the Patriots finished off an unbeaten run through the 5A-Central Conference. However, Parkview (23-3, 14-0) found itself in a much tougher -- and longer -- battle in the return matchup with Maumelle (23-4, 12-2) than the one it was involved in when the two met Feb. 1.

The Patriots were awarded a win in that first meeting after the game was called with 3:22 to go in the third quarter following a melee that resulted in an abundance of ejections. Parkview was leading comfortably 53-32 at the time of that stoppage, but the Hornets didn't allow the Patriots to build such a lead Friday.

In fact, Maumelle was the one holding the big advantage for a large portion of the game.

The Hornets hit two of their first seven shots in the first quarter but connected on their next 10 to build a 33-22 lead by the end of the quarter. Maumelle continued to knock down baskets, particularly Dexter White and Kaleb Thurman, in the second and did a masterful job of keeping the Patriots off the glass, which led to a 50-38 lead at halftime.

But things changed considerably in the second half.

"[Maumelle] had 50 points on us in the first half, and that was way too many," Thurman said. "But they're a hell of a team, though. They score the ball against everybody. We didn't play the kind of defense that we wanted to at all.

"But we have to have games like this to prove that you're ready for the big stage. ... I think we're ready."

Parkview certainly began playing like it was ready in the third quarter when it slowly began to chip away at Maumelle's lead. While the Hornets cooled off some, they were still able to take a 63-56 margin into the fourth. A basket from Colby Garland pushed Maumelle's advantage to 65-56 with just under seven minutes remaining, but a three-pointer from J.T. Miller, who led the Patriots with 25 points, started a 13-4 run that later allowed Parkview to tie the game.

"We talked in the pregame about how we're not good at playing angry," Maumelle Coach Michael Shook said. "We're good at having fun, and that's what we did the first half. We came out and set the tone by sharing the basketball, being active defensively. They were having fun, and that's how we got the lead.

"In the second half, we still played hard, but we had times where we went away from playing together and trusting each other. And when that happened, Parkview took advantage."

The Patriots eventually wrestled the lead away from the Hornets and led 79-76 with 8.6 seconds left in regulation, but Maumelle's Carl Daughtery Jr. buried a three-pointer with 1.9 seconds left to send the game into an extra session.

Both teams battled back and forth until Coley, who had 15 points, hit two free throws with 18.8 seconds left to put the Patriots ahead. The Hornets had a chance to tie it or win, but Daughtery Jr.'s three-pointer at the buzzer fell short.

"We got big shots from a lot of different people," said Thurman, who was all smiles afterwards and even grooved to music following his team's 14th consecutive victory. "Jeff made some heckuva plays when we needed them, chasing down rebounds, getting putbacks. We had guys that weren't at their best, either."

Garland scored 27 points while Daughtery Jr. had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Hornets, who will be the No. 2 seed in next week's Class 5A state tournament at Sheridan. Both White and Thurman followed with 13 points.

GIRLS

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 64,

MAUMELLE 31

Jada Page and Tyra Robinson scored 10 points each as Parkview (11-14, 8-6) clinched the No. 4 seed by rolling in its home finale.

Jordan Gregory and Kourtlyn Lawson added eight points each for the Lady Patriots, who scored 14 of the first 16 points in the opening quarter to help build a 38-16 halftime lead. Parkview would later used a 12-2 run midway through the third to effectively put the game out of reach.

London Robinson scored 10 points for Maumelle (3-22, 1-13).









Gallery: HS Basketball: Parkview vs Maumelle







