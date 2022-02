A Pocahontas man died Friday in a collision on U.S. 62 in Randolph County.

Nathan Johnston, 29, was driving east in a 1993 Ford at 7:32 a.m. when he was struck head-on by a 2016 Chevrolet driven by Tyler Chaffin, 30, of Pocahontas, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

Chaffin lost control of his vehicle at Eleven Point Bridge and crossed the centerline, striking Johnston's vehicle, the report said.

The weather was clear, and the pavement was icy, according to the report.