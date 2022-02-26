PREP BASKETBALL: Rickey Smith wins 700th game as Fort Smith Northside girls coach; Lady Bears top LR Southwest

FORT SMITH -- It was an important win for Fort Smith Northside and a milestone win for its girls basketball coach.

The Lady Bears pulled away in the second half to give Coach Rickey Smith his 700th win at the school in a 70-44 6A-Central win over Little Rock Southwest on Friday at Northside Arena.

Northside (21-5, 8-5) wrapped up the Central's third seed and will face Bentonville West next week in the Class 6A state tournament, which will be played at Southwest Arena.

"It was a great win for the team," Smith said. "The kids were at home the last two days (because of wintry weather). This was the first time I have coached a game with zero preparation. I was so proud of the seniors. All of them got some big baskets for us tonight."

Smith is the first girls coach to win 700 games in the state's largest classification at one school. He joins Carla Crowder, who won 712 games at Bryant and Cabot from 1987-2019, as the only two girls basketball coaches to win 700 games in the state's largest classification.

Smith, who has won 18 conference titles and 8 state titles in his 28 years at Northside, is now two wins from career win 750. Smith, who played for John Widner and Marty Barnes at Arkansas Tech where he was also a graduate assistant under women's coach Joe Foley, coached two seasons at Stamps before coming to Northside.

"I've been blessed to be a part of a great program," Smith said. "It starts with the administration, the athletic directors, the principals, assistant coaches and players. There have been a lot of people committed to the success of this program. For us, it has been a big family. To me, the coach is only as good as his players and I have been very blessed to have great players."

BOYS

FS NORTHSIDE 61,

LR SOUTHWEST 58

The Grizzlies (14-14, 7-6 6A-Central) rallied in the final two minutes to down the Gryphons (6-17, 2-11) and stay alive for a higher playoff seed in next week's 6A state tournament.

Dae'marion Savoy scored four points in the final 1:08 left to give Northside the lead for good. He made twofree throws with 1:08 left for a 59-58 lead and after a Southwest miss, he then scored on a drive with 34 seconds left to clinch the game.

Savoy finished with a game-high 25 points to pace the Grizzlies, while Walker Catsavis added 12 and Sam Roper contributed 10. Robert Alexander led Southwest with 15 points. Emir Siddig had 14 and Martini Robinson added 13.

Northside travels to Little Rock Central today. The winner will be the third seed while the loser will be the fourth seed.