Pulaski County Special administrator awarded $650,000; jury finds board retaliated over desegregation disclosures

A Pulaski County Special School District administrator was awarded just over $650,000 in lost wages, benefits and damages Friday after a jury found that the School Board retaliated against her for actions she took as interim superintendent in 2017.

Janice Warren, assistant superintendent for equity and pupil services, sued the School Board in 2019, saying that although she was selected as one of nine finalists for the superintendent position, she was passed over for an interview in favor of three male candidates.

Warren said she was passed over because she disclosed school facility disparities in the district's long-running desegregation lawsuit, angering several board members.

Instead, Charles McNulty was offered the job shortly after he interviewed and began his tenure July 1, 2018. He was initially named in the lawsuit but was later dropped. He was called as a witness by Warren's attorneys.

Named in the lawsuit was the Pulaski County Special School District and the School Board members who were on the board at that time: Mike Kemp, Tina Ward, Linda Remele, Shelby Thomas, Alicia Gillen, Eli Keller and Brian Maune in their official and individual capacities.

The jury deliberated for about 3½ hours Monday before returning, finding that the School Board did not subject Warren to racial or sex discrimination but did retaliate against her.

The jury of four men and three women awarded Warren $208,025.40 for lost wages and benefits in addition to $125,000 in damages. The jury also assessed punitive damages of $273,000 against the school district and $25,000 each against Remele and Gillen, for a total award of $656,025.40.

In the initial complaint, Warren sought nearly $35 million in damages and back pay, but by the time the case went to the jury, her attorneys, Sarah Howard Jenkins and Austin Porter Jr. outlined a total just shy of $2 million for Warren's discrimination and retaliation claims.

Warren, hired to temporarily lead the district in 2017, contended in her lawsuit that Remele and Gillen became angry after she reported disparities in the funding and construction of Mills High and Robinson Middle schools to the School Board and to the federal court, which was monitoring the district's compliance with desegregation orders. The district has been under federal supervision since 1982 and last year was declared to be unitary in all areas except facilities.

In 2017, Warren reported that money had been cut from the Mills construction and plans changed, meaning the new Robinson facility in the Chenal Valley area of Pulaski County was superior to the Mills facility located in the less affluent section of the district's southeast section.

During five days of testimony, jurors were told that Remele and Gillen began finding fault with Warren's performance after the disclosure of the construction disparities at the two schools, including faulting her for purchasing furniture for the superintendent's office and having the office painted.

Jenkins and Porter expressed satisfaction with the jury's decision, despite the jury finding in favor of the school district on the race and sex discrimination claims.

"We're pleased that the jury recognized that retaliation occurred," Jenkins said. "It's extremely important in this case because the fear of retaliation permeates the PCSSD environment and this will motivate the board to bring a correction that those in authority from the board down to the principals or managers and directors cannot create an environment where people are afraid to do what's right."

"The law is very clear," Porter said. "When you participate in a protected activity such as Dr. Warren did -- she had a legal duty to report the disparities that existed at the Mills High School campus -- then the board took retaliatory action ... and that is a violation of federal law."

Attorneys for the school district, Jay Bequette Jr. and Cody Kees, declined to comment on the jury's decision.