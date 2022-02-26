Razorback men win SEC indoors again

Amon Kemboi broke the SEC indoor record in the 3,000 meters with a time of 7:47.34 and led a 1-4-6-7 finish in the event Saturday to clinch the team title for the Arkansas men at the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships.

The Razorbacks finished with 86 points — nine ahead of second-place Florida at Gillam Indoor Stadium in College Station, Texas. Arkansas won its third consecutive SEC indoor meet and 24th in 31 seasons in the league.

Kemboi broke the 3,000 record by nearly seven seconds. It was previously held by Cam Griffith, who ran 7:54.19 for Arkansas in 2018.

The Razorbacks scored 18 points in the 3,000. Kemboi was followed by teammates Ben Shearer in fourth, Josh Shearer in sixth and Myles Richter in seventh.

Arkansas led after Day 1 and only briefly trailed Florida in the team standings on Day 2. Patrick Kiprop led a 1-3-4 finish in the 5,000 meters Friday night. Kiprop finished in 13:49.08 and was followed by Emmanuel Cheboson in third and Richter in fourth.

Ben Shearer, Rhayko Schwartz, Richardo Banks and Kemboi contributed to a second-place finish in the distance medley relay Friday. James Benson was third in the 400 meters Saturday with a time of 45.88 seconds.

Counting its Southwest Conference championships, Arkansas has won 36 league titles indoors since 1979. Chris Bucknam, the Razorbacks’ 14th-year coach, has won nine indoor titles.

Bucknam has won 26 SEC championships at Arkansas in three sports.