Razorbacks beat Kentucky, move into tie for 2nd in SEC

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas took down another SEC heavyweight at Bud Walton Arena on Saturday.

The 18th-ranked Razorbacks defeated No. 6 Kentucky 75-73 to pull even with the Wildcats for second place in the SEC standings with two games remaining in the regular season.

Arkansas (23-6, 12-4 SEC) has won 13 of its last 14 games. That stretch includes two wins over top-10 teams in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks beat then-No. 1 Auburn 80-76 in overtime on Feb. 8.

Senior guard JD Notae scored 30 points to lead Arkansas, which improved to 16-1 at home. Jaylin Williams added 16 points and 12 rebounds, including 10 consecutive points over a 4-plus-minute stretch late in the game as the Razorbacks took control.

Williams’ leaner off a pick-and-roll pass from Notae to put Arkansas ahead for good at 71-70 with 1:22 remaining. He added two free throws with 36.6 seconds left to put the Razorbacks ahead 73-70

Davonte Davis made 1 of 2 free throws with 4.4 seconds remaining. TyTy Washington banked a three-pointer for the Wildcats at the buzzer.

The teams traded 17 leads and were tied five times, primarily after halftime.

Kentucky (23-6, 12-4) trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half, but rallied to take the lead on Keion Brooks’ layup with 14:54 to play.

Arkansas used a 15-0 run early in the game to take control of the first half. The Razorbacks led 34-28 at halftime.

Oscar Tshiebwe scored the Wildcats’ first nine points to keep Kentucky in the game after Arkansas went ahead 15-2. Tschiebwe finished with 30 points and 18 rebounds.

Sahvir Wheeler and Brooks each scored 14 points for Kentucky. Stanley Umude scored 13 points for the Razorbacks.

The Wildcats lost in Fayetteville for the first time since 2014, when Arkansas’ Michael Qualls followed a miss with 0.2 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Razorbacks an 87-85 victory.

Arkansas has won two consecutive games in the series. The Razorbacks won 81-80 last season at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.