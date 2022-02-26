Rick Lee’s selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Secret Oath in the fifth

BEST BET Santos Dumont in the ninth

LONG SHOT Macho Ronnie in the fourth

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 4 of 9 (44.4%)

MEET 91-287 (31.7 %).

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $84,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

LITTLE MOMBO*** finished second behind a talented winner in a fast maiden race Jan.23, and she possesses excellent speed and is the one to catch. HEARTYCONSTITUTION crossed the wire only one position behind the top selection when making her first race, and she has recorded two nice and subsequent five-furlong breezes. FIREWOLVES finished a clear second in a sharp debut, but she was dull as an odds-on favorite in her second race. Tough call.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Little Mombo;Arrieta;Bauer;5-2

5 Heartyconstitution;Garcia;Sharp;9-2

8 Firewolves;Santana;Cox;3-1

7 Ari Oakley;Gaffalione;Asmussen;4-1

3 Threave's Company;Quinonez;Jones;8-1

1 Outforarun;Torres;Asmussen;10-1

2 Devious;Vazquez;Moquett;10-1

6 Gypsy Reward;Gonzalez;Robertson;12-1

2 Purse $28,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500

FIRST LINE** raced competitively in allowance races last fall in Kentucky, and he is expected to show marked improvement after breaking poorly at a higher level last month, and his recent works have been fast. RIVER CACTUS is a strong finisher who drew a favorable post, and he is dropping to the lowest claiming price of his career. MOLIERE is taking a significant drop in class for winning connections, and one of his better races will be difficult to beat.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 First Line;Torres;Hollendorfer;9-2

2 River Cactus;Hiraldo;Manley;6-1

4 Moliere;Cohen;Diodoro;3-1

9 Most Sandisfactory;Franco;Diodoro;7-2

5 Cashanova;Vazquez;Vance;8-1

10 Indian Gulch;Santana;Van Berg;8-1

8 Mr. Dougie Fresh;Arrieta;Hartman;10-1

3 Jack's Advantage;Lopez;Green;15-1

7 Andreas;Canchari;Rosin;15-1

6 Barefootbootlegger;Bailey;Haran;15-1

3 Purse $100,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

ICY STARE DOWN*** rated behind an honest pace before getting to the front in a sharp maiden win, and an expected contentious pace should put her in position to repeat. PARLANCE defeated the top selection at Churchill, but she faded late in a disappointing local debut. PEACE PEDDLER made every pole a winning one when winning her second start, and she is improving but will also have to deal with added early pressure.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Icy Stare Down;Velazquez;Cox;2-1

7 Parlance;Gaffalione;Asmussen;5-1

4 Peace Peddler;Franco;Baltas;3-1

3 Marr Time;Santana;Cox;5-1

8 Lady Scarlet;Vazquez;Maker;6-1

2 No Drama Momma;Arrieta;Hartman;8-1

5 Holy Justice;Gutierrez;Garcia;12-1

6 Cupid's Music;Quinonez;Durham;20-1

4 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

MACHO RONNIE** is an unraced 4-year-old with encouraging works dating back to October, and trainer Al Cates has a history of winning with first-timers that are overlooked in the wagering. PEACE DOG pressed the pace while caught wide on the turn in a deceptive fifth-place finish, and he is dropping into a maiden claiming race for the first time. J'S LITTLE MAN crossed the finish line on even terms with the second selection two weeks back, and he is making his third start after a long break.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

12 Macho Ronnie;Harr;Cates;12-1

1 Peace Dog;Canchari;Witt;4-1

9 J's Little Man;De La Cruz;Martin;9-2

4 Allo Enry;Santana;Deville;3-1

5 Roll Dinero Roll;Arrieta;Garcia;5-1

7 Heart Headed Arky;Lopez;Loy;20-1

11 Northern Woods;Gaffalione;Moquett;10-1

10 Pacific Harbor;Torres;Villafranco;12-1

6 Orbital Starr;Cohen;Prather;15-1

13 Concoction;Vazquez;Moquett;8-1

8 Sacrament;Tohill;Martin;15-1

2 Obviously Too;Gonzalez;Silva;12-1

3 Royal de Be;Hebert;Williams;30-1

5 The Honeybee. Grade III. Purse $300,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 3-year-olds

SECRET OATH**** followed an eight-length allowance victory with a dominating performance in the Martha Washington, and she possesses a powerful late run and drew into a field with plenty of pace. YUUGIRI has not raced since finishing second and in front of the top selection in the Nov. 27 Golden Rod at Churchill, and the promising filly is a threat but will need a big effort off the bench. OPTIONALITY set the pace in a clear second-place finish in the Martha Washington, which stopped a three-race winning streak.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Secret Oath;Contreras;Lukas;3-2

2 Yuugiri;Velazquez;Brisset;5-2

1 Optionality;Gaffalione;Asmussen;7-2

4 Ice Orchid;Santana;Ortiz;6-1

5 Free Like a Girl;Cotto;Deville;6-1

6 Red Queen;Arrieta;Garcia;15-1

6 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500

SECRETARY AT WAR*** has finished no worse than second in three races at the meeting, and he is moving from an outside to inside post. AWESOME SATURDAY finished second in both of his races in December, while competing at a higher class level. SKYSCANNER was beaten three lengths in a $20k claimer last month, and he figures to be a late threat at this lower level.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Secretary At War;Arrieta;Hartman;4-1

10 Awesome Saturday;Cohen;Diodoro;7-2

7 Skyscanner;Quinonez;Holthus;6-1

9 Replete;Gonzalez;Green;8-1

11 Stormin Hongkong;Gaffalione;Asmussen;6-1

4 American Joey;Hiraldo;Vance;20-1

8 Lonely Private;Torres;Broberg;10-1

2 Big Fudge;Court;Matthews;5-1

1 Flatoutjustice;Santana;Matthews;10-1

12 Ravens Reflection;Wales;Hornsby;20-1

6 Mine My Time;Gutierrez;Martin;20-1

5 Stomping Hotrod;Harr;Jacquot;30-1

7 Purse $100,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

MCLAREN VALE**** prompted the pace and held on well to be third best in the GII San Vicente at Santa Anita, and he is dropping in class and will be treated with Lasix for the first time. SKY AND SAND was heavily bet and did not disappoint in a six-length maiden sprint victory, and he is bred top and bottom to improve at route distances. CALL ME JAMAL raced wide in a one-paced seventh-place finish in the GIII Southwest, and he stands a big chance to improve with a drop and an improved post position.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 McLaren Vale;Velazquez;Baffert;9-5

5 Sky and Sand;Gaffalione;Asmussen;3-1

2 Call Me Jamal;Franco;Puhich;15-1

3 Costa Terra;Arrieta;Asmussen;6-1

1 Great Escape;Santana;Brisset;4-1

7 Ignitis;Contreras;Lukas;5-1

4 Vodka N Water;Hiraldo;Moysey;8-1

8 Purse $84,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

QUICK TO BLAME*** put away the opposing speed but was left vulnerable to a late-running winner in a second consecutive second-place finish, and he drew inside and has wet track ability. LIFE ON THE NILE dueled for the lead alongside the top selection before fading late in his first try around two turns. He is lightly raced and should continue to improve. CURLY TAIL finished fourth in the same race as the top two exit, and he has a consistent late run but may need a faster pace to win.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Quick to Blame;Velazquez;Cox;9-5

8 Life On the Nile;Pereira;Hollendorfer;4-1

9 Curly Tail;Court;Stewart;5-1

7 Ludwig;Garcia;Bauer;8-1

6 Western River;Santana;Brisset;7-2

10 Rider's Special;Gaffalione;Asmussen;12-1

4 Millard's Smile;Arrieta;Becker;10-1

1 Driven One;Gonzalez;Mason;30-1

3 Grand Festival;Canchari;Burns;30-1

5 Jackpot Boy;Bolanos;Burns;30-1

9 Purse $100,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

SANTOS DUMONT*** has not raced in 10 months, but he fired fresh here in 2021 and 2020, and he is working smartly for red-hot trainer Chris Hartman. MYOPIC finished second behind a razor sharp winner in his local debut, which ran over a sloppy track. PATS PROPERTY has a clear win and a narrow defeat in two strong front-running races at the meeting, and he is sharp enough to move up and contend.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Santos Dumont;Arrieta;Hartman;12-1

5 Myopic;Franco;Diodoro;5-1

1 Pats Property;Harr;Haran;8-1

10 Prioritization;Contreras;Becker;3-1

11 C Falls;Hiraldo;Hartman;10-1

8 Catholic Guilt;Torres;Martin;15-1

3 Palace Coup;Cohen;Diodoro;4-1

6 Hunt the Front;Gutierrez;Zito;15-1

9 Calibrate;Gaffalione;Asmussen;8-1

12 Lamutanaatty;Vazquez;Moquett;10-1

7 Martini Blu;Gonzalez;Robertson;8-1

4 Quarterback Dak;Santana;Cates;15-1

10 Purse $84,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

SLIM MAN*** finished second best while four lengths clear of third in a fast maiden race Jan. 29, which earned a Beyer figure nine points faster than par for the level. PLAUSIBLE DENILE has worked fast in company in a pair of recent gate drills, and trainer DiVito narrowly missed saddling an upset debut winner last week (Life Is Hard). STAYED IN FOR HALF is adding blinkers after finishing second in his career debut at Fair Grounds, and notice the winner (Zozos) shipped to Oaklawn and was a dominating allowance winner Feb. 11.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

13 Slim Man;Velazquez;Cox;5-1

11 Plausible Denile;Franco;DiVito;5-1

8 Stayed in for Half;Gaffalione;3-1

6 Lundberg;Santana;Cox;4-1

10 Magnificus;Vazquez;Moquett;8-1

7 Summer in Malibu;Arrieta;Vance;12-1

5 Blame Eli;Pereira;Chleborad;20-1

4 Call the Mall;Gonzalez;Barkley;10-1

3 Mumayaz;Hiraldo;Peitz;15-1

2 Abrierwin;Garcia;Amescua;8-1

1 Bringer of Rain;Gutierrez;6-1

9 Alyanaabi;Contreras;Peitz;20-1

12 Clown Oil;Quinonez;Von Hemel;20-1

11 The Rebel. Grade II. Purse $1,000,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds

NEWGRANGE*** wore down the leaders in determined fashion winning the GIII Southwest and remaining unbeaten for trainer Bob Baffert, and he had a powerful work last week at Santa Anita. BARBER ROAD was compromised by a wide trip in a fast-closing second-place finish in the Southwest, and he does have more natural speed and improvement is likely. CHASING TIME defeated entry-level allowance runners by nearly eight lengths in his first try at two turns, and he is a steadily improving colt who may be up to the task.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Newgrange;Velazquez;Baffert;9-5

9 Barber Road;Gutierrez;Ortiz;9-2

8 Chasing Time;Gaffalione;Asmussen;8-1

7 Ben Diesel;Court;Stewart;6-1

11 Dash Attack;Cohen;McPeek;8-1

10 Ethereal Road;Contreras;Lukas;12-1

6 Stellar Tap;Torres;Asmussen;10-1

1 Kavod;Arrieta;Hartman;12-1

3 Cairama;Franco;Asmussen;15-1

4 Un Ojo;Vazquez;Courville;12-1

5 Texas Red Hot;Santana;Morse;12-1

12 Purse $100,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

ROLLING FORK** was stake-placed and a two-time winner last season at Oaklawn, and he appears to be working strongly for his return, and he is also a good finisher in a field loaded with early speed. HERITAGE PARK was caught in the final strides while well clear of third in a top effort three weeks back. NAVY SEAL finished a distant second behind a gifted state-bred runner (Gar Hole) in his second start at the meeting, and he is one who will benefit from a contentious pace.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

11 Rolling Fork;Gutierrez;Ortiz;7-2

7 Heritage Park;Arrieta;Smith;10-1

10 Navy Seal;Borel;Knott;6-1

3 Goodnight Archie;Santana;Hornsby;9-2

8 Mo Choctaw;Vazquez;Prather;5-1

13 J.E.'s Handmedown;Gonzalez;Green;8-1

12 You Vee Cee;Pereira;Deville;6-1

4 Where's Randy;Hiraldo;Morse;8-1

2 Captain Don;De La Cruz;Von Hemel;20-1

1 Afleet Sky;Garcia;Milligan;12-1

14 Data Storm;Torres;Martin;8-1

9 Five O One;Tohill;Martin;15-1

6 Leo Del Reo;Franco;Jacquot;30-1

5 Twisted Dixie;Harr;Cline;30-1