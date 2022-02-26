Rising from ash





Covid-19, which hampered last year's Lenten observances, isn't derailing Ash Wednesday services next week at many Arkansas churches.

Methodist, Episcopal, Lutheran and Presbyterian congregations, among others, will mark the start of the season.

Roman Catholics also will gather. For them, Ash Wednesday is an "obligatory day of fasting and abstinence," one of two on the church calendar; the other is Good Friday.

In 2021, many Protestant churches canceled their Ash Wednesday services or conducted them online only.

Due to the pandemic, Catholics altered their standard practices. Rather than making the sign of the cross on foreheads, the priests were instructed to sprinkle the ashes over the parishioners.

With covid numbers falling and vaccines readily available, several Protestant ministers said they're comfortable again with corporate worship services.

At Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church in Little Rock, the imposition of ashes will take place shortly after sunrise with full-blown services later in the day.

"Last year at this time, we were figuring out how to do drive-by ashing because people couldn't come into the building. So we're looking forward to getting back to some sort of normal for these services" said Jay Clark, the congregation's executive pastor.

The normal rhythms of liturgical life are returning to other Methodist congregations as well.

"Almost everyone's back in person, so we expect all the churches that normally do an Ash Wednesday service to go ahead and do it the way they usually do," said Bishop Gary Mueller of the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church. "I think we'll have the same ashes, the same liturgy, the same hymns" as before.

There'll also be an online Ash Wednesday service at noon, led by Mueller, which can be viewed at www.facebook.com/arkansasumc/.

For Catholics, this year's observances will be similar to previous years.

Most parishes will mark Ash Wednesday.

This year, priests will again have the option of marking parishioners' foreheads; the ash comes from burned Palm Sunday fronds.

At Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Little Rock, a bilingual choir is preparing for Ash Wednesday -- or Miercoles de Ceniza, as it's known in Spanish.

A snowstorm prevented most parishioners from attending services last year.

"People are excited. All of the folks are beginning to plan the music and planning the liturgy," said Father Grey Luyet, the parish's pastor.

GATHERING AGAIN

In Fayetteville, Clint Schnekloth, pastor of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, is glad that his congregation will be gathering again.

"There's something about coming together, physically, that really matters," he said.

Last year, he sent his congregants devotional packets that contained ashes, coloring sheets, and a printed liturgy so that they could mark the day at home.

Good Shepherd keeps its ashes in an old Mason jar, which was filled sometime before Schnekloth became pastor in 2011. He has no idea where they came from or how long they've been there, but he has learned that a little soot goes a long way.

"You don't go through [the ashes] very much," he said. "Even at a big Ash Wednesday service, it doesn't take a ton of ashes to make the sign of the cross on everybody's foreheads."

Over in Benton County, First United Methodist Church of Rogers will provide Ashes to Go in the parking lot of the Somewhere In Time Antique Mall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone is welcome to stop by, pastor James Kjorlaug said.

"It's just a really good opportunity to meet people where they are. ... It does offer space for people to delve into the spiritual life without the pressures of coming into a church or sanctuary," he said.

Unlike last year, an indoor service also will be offered, he said.

ONE-YEAR HIATUS

In Little Rock, Christ Episcopal Church is resuming in-person services after a one-year hiatus.

Ragan Sutterfield, the parish's assistant rector, said the snow made it difficult for the clergy to gather in the sanctuary last year, so they livestreamed from their own homes.

His sanctuary that day was a bedroom at his house. "The quietest spot I could find," he said.

Rather than stained glass, Sutterfield's backdrop was a blanket of new-fallen snow.

This year, the congregation will have multiple services.

Lent is "a special time of preparation and devotion, helping lead us into Easter," he said.

Christ Episcopal obtains its ash from a church supply company.

In Pine Bluff, worshippers will gather at Central Presbyterian Church next week for a Shrove Tuesday pancake breakfast with an Ash Wednesday service the following evening.

Similar gatherings weren't possible a year ago, according to Pastor Jai Kwak.

"The church was closed due to the pandemic so we did not have a face-to-face service, so this will be something refreshing for everybody," he said.

FASTED FOR 40 DAYS

Lent lasts for about six weeks, culminating on Holy Thursday.

During the Lenten season, Christians are reminded of Jesus' 40 days in the wilderness, when he fasted for 40 days and was tempted by the devil.

Next week's rituals have ancient roots.

"The liturgical process of Ash Wednesday has taken place, I believe, since probably the Middle Ages," said Lindy Vogado, associate pastor for outreach at Second Presbyterian Church in Little Rock.

Palm fronds from last year's Palm Sunday observances will be burned in Second Presbyterian's parking lot, a process that will generate enough ashes and soot to cover a multitude.

For Presbyterians and many other Christians, Lent is "a time of repentance and reflection," she said.

Clark, the Methodist minister, says it's a time to ponder the transitory as well as the eternal.

"I think that people really look at it as the beginning of a personal journey toward Easter," Clark said. "We say 'Ashes to ashes and dust to dust' or 'From dust you came and to dust you shall return.' It's [a time] to really take a look at our own lives and our own mortality," he said.

Ash Wednesday, Mueller said, is a "critically important ... time of preparation, of self reflection, of solemnity, in order to properly prepare ourselves spiritually for the gift and the joy of the resurrection."

Father Erik Pohlmeier, director of faith formation for the Catholic Diocese of Little Rock, has described Lent as "a time to refocus on our relationship with God."

"As God breathed life into the dust at the beginning, he can breathe new life into those who have fallen into sin," Pohlmeier has stated.

Luyet, the priest from Little Rock, says Ash Wednesday and Lent remain relevant, even in our fast-paced, high-tech modern world.

"In an age where everyone is distracted by so much, it's an opportunity to ... put away the distractions and focus on what's really important," he said.

"We all need the spiritual cleansing that fasting and alms-giving and prayer can provide to really bring us back to a deeper appreciation for who God is and who God has made us to be," he said.

"We can easily get distracted," he said. "[Lent] helps to bring us back on course."

NOT EMBRACED BY ALL

Fasting on Ash Wednesday, a hallmark of Catholic and Episcopal devotion, hasn't been embraced by all faith traditions.

First Lutheran Church in Little Rock will serve a dinner on Ash Wednesday, followed by a worship service featuring the imposition of ashes and Communion for baptized members of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.

Blessings are offered to others who come forward, Pastor Ronald Bacic said.

A similar service was held last year as well, although attendance was down sharply from previous years.

First Lutheran Church has been holding Ash Wednesday services for a long time.

"Probably for as long as the church has been around," Bacic said.

In the early days, the liturgy would have been delivered in German.

The congregation doesn't have to pay for its ashes, Bacic said.

"One of our members has a fireplace," he said.

Ash Wednesday comes one day after Fat Tuesday, aka Mardi Gras. Literally overnight, the mood shifts dramatically.

"The fun times are over. It's time to get serious," Bacic said.

"There's no singing of 'Alleluia' during the [Lenten] season because it's really not a happy time as we progress through these six long weeks. ... Things are going to get darker and darker," he said.

But the darkness is temporary, he notes; the Alleluias return in time for Easter.

Ash Wednesday services

• Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, Little Rock. Noon and 6 p.m. Imposition of ashes at 7 a.m.

• Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 1003 N. Tyler St., Little Rock. English at 8 a.m., bilingual at 6 p.m.

• Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2925 Old Missouri Road, Fayetteville. 6:30 p.m.

• First United Methodist Church, 307 W. Elm St., Rogers. 7 p.m.

• Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., Little Rock. 7:30 a.m., 12:05, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

• Central Presbyterian Church, 6300 Trinity Drive, Pine Bluff. 6 p.m.

• Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, Little Rock. 6:30 p.m.

• First Lutheran Church, 314 E Eighth St., Little Rock. 7 p.m. (Dinner at 6 p.m.)





