4A-SOUTH REGION AT NASHVILLE

BOYS

ARKADELPHIA 48, MONTICELLO 36 Arkadelphia (24-3) outscored its opponents 24-10 in the second half to advance into the regional semifinals. Antoine Palmers led the Badgers with 14 points and Ryan Harris scored 11 points. Luke Jones had 14 points and Ked Anderson added 12 points for Monticello (12-13), who led 26-24 at the half.

WATSON CHAPEL 67, NASHVILLE 45

Khamani Cooper broke through with 24 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists as Watson Chapel (20-8) hammered the host team. Antwon Emsweller had 18 points and seven rebounds, while Christopher Fountain contributed 12 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats, who pulled away with a 26-9 third quarter. Elijah Harris scored 21 points and Dylan Finley had 15 points for Nashville (15-14).

GIRLS

BAUXITE 51, CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 16 Abby Beene came through with 15 points to help Bauxite (23-9) earn a state tournament bid by blowing past the Lady Cardinals. Gracie Hill had 12 pints and Bethany Harrell had 11 points for the Lady Miners, who held their opponents scoreless in the first quarter and led 29-3 at halftime.

STAR CITY 47, MENA 44 Star City (22-6) held the Lady Bearcats to seven fourth-quarter points to escape with an opening-round victory. Gracie Muckleroy scored 10 of her 17 points in the second half for the Lady Bulldogs, who trailed 37-33 at the end of three quarters. Hope Thomas had 11 of her 15 points after halftime as well for Star City.

Grayson Fairless finished with 14 points and Brooklyn Pennington followed with 13 points for Mena (17-11).

2A-SOUTH AT DIERKS

BOYS

CUTTER-MORNING STAR 68, LAFAYETTE COUNTY 57, OT K.J. McDaniel's 25 points pushed Cutter-Morning Star (20-9) into the next round. Hayden McDougal finished with 24 points and Clayton Weldon had 15 points for the Eagles, who outpointed the Cougars 14-4 in overtime. Robert Bailey scored 14 points and KeAndre Kimbell had 13 points for Lafayette County (18-14).

MAGNET COVE 69, FORDYCE 63 Owen Tillery scored 23 points for Magnet Cove (26-8), which kept its season alive by advancing to the regional semifinal.

Kadin Baker had 14 points and Evin Ashcraft scored 11 points for the Panthers, who held on despite being outscored 23-20 in the fourth quarter. Bo Batchlor added 10 points. Antuwan Williams and Brenton Sledge each scored 19 points for Fordyce (12-10). Dominic Hammond chimed in with 13 points.

GIRLS

LAFAYETTE COUNTY 60, HORATIO 52 Azzie Semester and Cassidy Jones each scored 17 points to lead Lafayette County (23-6) to a close win. Maya Davis had 10 points and Alissa Johnson countered with nine points for the Lady Cougars, who've won six of their past seven games. Mallori Marshall tallied 16 points and Kate Baker had 12 points for Horatio (20-7), which lost its last two games after having won 11 in a row. Teresa Chavez provided 11 points.

PARKERS CHAPEL 49, MAGNET COVE 37 Madison Sullivan had a team-high 14 points as Parkers Chapel (17-10) used a 21-6, third-quarter run to blow past the Lady Panthers. Bella Frisby ended with 12 points and Kallie Martin totaled 11 points for the Lady Trojans. Marleigh McCutcheon collected 12 points and Karsen Davis scored 10 points for Magnet Cove (15-10), which had tied the game at 20-20 at halftime before wilting in the third period.