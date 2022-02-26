Safety, policing focus of day trip

The 2022 Leadership Pine Bluff Class had 100% attendance for the February session, which focused on law enforcement and safety, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The group began the day learning the operations of Emergency Ambulance Services Inc. (EASI).

Next, the class was treated to lunch, courtesy of the Jefferson County sheriff's office. At this department, members also toured the adult and juvenile detention facilities and watched the K-9 dog in action.

The last stop of the day was Pine Bluff City Hall for an upclose look at the Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services Department and the Pine Bluff Police Department, according to the newsletter.

The group wrapped up the day by giving their scavenger hunt presentations at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center where the winning team won gift cards for the "most creative" presentation.

A project of the chamber, Leadership Pine Bluff is a formal program to identify, inform and motivate emerging leaders for Pine Bluff and Jefferson County. Running from January through September, the group meets one day each month to network, develop, and learn more about industries and nonprofits in the region, according to a previous article.