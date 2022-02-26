Secret Oath’s talent no secret for Lukas in Honeybee Stakes

HOT SPRINGS -- This story's protagonist knows his role, and he laughs about it with ease.

Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas has entered Briland Farm's Secret Oath in today's Grade III Honeybee Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort.

The Honeybee offers 85 Kentucky Oaks qualifying points, with 50, 15, 10 and 5 to first through fourth, respectively.

Secret Oath, the 3-2 morning-line favorite, and five others are set for the Honeybee with a post time scheduled for 2:10 p.m.

Whereas Secret Oath is among racing's 3-year-old sensations, her status has come from two races run since New Year's Eve. Lukas, 86, has trained 29,542 horses entered in races over the past 48 years.

"She's a good story," Lukas said. "An old has-been trains her, and he comes limping into the Honeybee with a good one."

Among Lukas' career entries, 14 have resulted in wins in Triple Crown races, including four Kentucky Derbies, and a record 20 in Breeders' Cup championship races. He has also trained four Kentucky Oaks winners.

For Secret Oath, a daughter of Arrogate and maternal granddaughter of Quiet American, the Honeybee is another step toward what her trainer says are grand possibilities, a sort clearly rich in his experience. He knows of the greater likelihood she will fall short of such lofty ends.

"Others have done it, and she wants to go there," Lukas said. "If you just evaluate her and what I have seen every morning through the first of March or the last of February, absolutely, she could be right up there with the Winning Colors, Serena's Song, Lady's Secret. She's got that beautiful efficiency of her stride. She's really sound mentally. She doesn't beat herself up, and that's very important with a filly, and she's got that explosive kick when she decides to run that breaks their heart."

Secret Oath, who has 3 wins and a third in her 5 starts with earnings of $285,167, first drew attention with her 8 1/4-length allowance win in a 1-mile race at Oaklawn on Dec. 31. She improved 7 3/4 lengths in the stretch against eight others. On Jan. 29, Secret Oath earned 10 Kentucky Oaks qualifying points with her 7 1/4-length win in Oaklawn's Martha Washington Stakes. In that race, her winning surge came earlier. She opened 5 1/2 lengths from midway through the final turn to the 1/8th pole with no request from jockey Luis Contreras.

In his call of the Martha Washington, track announcer Vic Stauffer said Secret Oath ran up the score on the field, including Optionality, who led much of the way until the winner rushed past in the turn.

Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen trains Optionality, second in the Martha Washington and the Honeybee's 7-2 third-choice. Jockey Tyler Gaffalione is set to ride Optionality.

Optionality won three consecutive races before the Martha Washington, including the 1-mile Trapeze Stakes at Remington Park in Oklahoma City on Dec. 17.

Tsunebumi and Sekie Yoshihara's Yuugiri, a daughter of Shackleford trained by Rodolphe Brisset, is the 5-2 second-choice.

Yuugiri finished second, one length back, in the Grade II Golden Rod Stakes at Churchill Downs on Nov. 27.

Brisset sounded confident.

"We wouldn't be in a Grade III is we didn't think she belonged in there," he said. "Am I right? I don't know yet, but I'm hoping she's going to make me right. We love the filly."