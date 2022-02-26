FOOTBALL

SEC media days set

University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman will be a Day 3 speaker at SEC media days in July. The SEC office announced Friday the schedule for the annual event, which will take place July 18-21 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Pittman, making his second appearance at media days in his third season, will join reigning College Football Playoff champion Coach Kirby Smart of Georgia, Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops and first-year Florida Coach Billy Napier on Wednesday, July 20.

The SEC did not hold media days in 2020, Pittman's debut season, when the covid-19 pandemic was in a peak. That event was also scheduled to be held in Atlanta.

The SEC brought media days back to its home base in Hoover, Ala., last year.

First-year LSU Coach Brian Kelly will highlight the opening day in Atlanta, following Commissioner Greg Sankey's appearance Monday, along with third-year coaches Lane Kiffin of Ole Miss and Eli Drinkwitz of Missouri.

Alabama Coach Nick Saban will speak Tuesday along with Mississippi State's Mike Leach, South Carolina's Shane Beamer and Vanderbilt's Clark Lea.

Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin will talk on the closing day on Thursday, as will Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher and Tennessee's Josh Heupel.

-- Tom Murphy

BASEBALL

UALR wins at home

Noah Dickerson went 2 for 4 with 2 RBI and 2 runs scored Friday, while Canyon McWilliams went 2 for 5 with a run scored as the University of Arkansas-Little Rock picked up a 6-2 victory over Western Illinois at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.

Dickerson hit a two-run home run to right field in the bottom of the fifth for the Trojans (3-1) to take the lead, then Miguel Soto made it 3-0 in the sixth when Jorden Hussein reached on a fielder's choice and advanced to second base. The Leathernecks (1-3) scored their only runs in the eighth inning when a throwing error by Eldrige Figueroa led to a run and on an RBI double. UALR got those runs back in the bottom of the eighth when Figueroa scored on Nathan Lyons' sacrifice fly and Jake Wright added an RBI double.

Reigning Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Year Hayden Arnold (1-1) earned his first victory of the season. He allowed both Western Illinois runs -- only one was earned -- on 6 hits and 5 strikeouts. Matthew Davis got his first save after pitching 12/3 hitless innings with 2 strikeouts and 1 walk.

The teams will play a doubleheader today beginning at 1 p.m.

ASU-UAPB doubleheader canceled

Arkansas State University and the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff will no longer meet this weekend in Jonesboro.

The series was previously shortened from a three-game set to a Sunday doubleheader because of winter weather in Northeast Arkansas, but ASU announced Friday afternoon the two games were off due to unplayable conditions at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field.

The Red Wolves will open their home slate Tuesday evening against Mississippi Valley State. UAPB is set to host Stephen F. Austin the same day.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

BASKETBALL

WBC men fall in quarterfinals

The Williams Baptist College men fell to Central Baptist College 100-91 on Friday in the quarterfinals of the American Midwest Conference Tournament in Conway.

Kelvin Robinson led the Mustangs (15-14) with 30 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the floor. Brevin Brimble scored 27 points, including eight three-pointers, while James Moore finished with 17 and Braylon Steen chipped in with 15.

Cortez King led the Eagles (15-12) with 16 points and 11 rebounds. EJ Anderson had 14 points for Williams Baptist and TJ Clardy added 13.

BOWLING

Arkansas State fourth in Lincoln

Arkansas State rolled 5,308 pins Friday to finish fourth among eight teams in total pinfall after the first day of the Big Red Invite in Lincoln, Neb.

Arkansas State finished with just one victory in five Baker matches. The Red Wolves opened the day with a season-best 1,178 pins in a win over Valparaiso, but then dropped consecutive matches to Central Missouri, Nebraska, Youngstown State and Quincy. Nebraska leads the pinfall total with 5,640 pins, followed by McKendree (5,622) and Youngstown State (5,380).

ASU will face Central Missouri, Wisconsin-Whitewater, McKendree, Quincy and Youngstown State in traditional matches today.

TENNIS

ASU women earn road victory

The Arkansas State women's team earned a 4-3 victory over Alcorn State on Friday in Loram, Miss.

Arkansas State (3-4) won two of three matches to earn the doubles point. Thea Rice and Neja Zukic won 6-4, while Yasmine Humbert and Sofia Ydovychenko clinched the point with a 6-4 victory.

Mikaela Konstantinov of Alcorn State (3-7) tied the match with a straight-set victory over Rice. Humbert earned a 6-3, 6-1 win and Rebecca Brody won 6-3, 6-2 to give ASU a 3-1 lead, but Alcorn State tied the match at 3-3 before Emily Surcey's three-set victory over Kimberly Kaome gave the match to the Red Wolves.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services