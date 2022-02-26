Stocks rally despite Ukraine uncertainty

NEW YORK -- Wall Street capped a turbulent week of trading Friday with a broad rally for stocks as relief flowed through the market, even as deadly attacks raged in Ukraine. Oil fell and investors turned away from gold and other traditional havens they favor when fear is high.

The S&P 500 climbed 2.2% and notched its first weekly gain in three weeks. The benchmark index was following up on a wild Thursday when it careened from a 2.6% loss to a gain of 1.5%. Stocks have swung sharply with uncertainty about how much Russia's invasion will push up inflation, particularly oil and natural gas prices, and drag on the global economy.

The S&P 500 rose 95.95 points to 4,384.65. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 834.92 points, or 2.5%, to 34,058.75. The Nasdaq composite gained 221.04 points, or 1.6%, to 13,694.62 after swinging between modest gains and losses. A day earlier, it briefly fell more than 20% below its record high, before roaring back suddenly.

Small-company stocks also notched gains. The Russell 2000 index rose 44.92 points, or 2.3%, to 2,040.923.

Such big swings are likely to continue, with so much uncertainty not only about Ukraine but also about interest rates. The Federal Reserve is caught in a delicate dance where it has to raise interest rates enough to rein in high inflation but not so much as to cause a recession.

On Friday, at least, the mood was calmer. Gold dropped 2% after rallying for weeks on worries about Russia and Ukraine. Treasury yields held relatively steady, a sign that investors weren't scrambling for safety as they had immediately after Russia's invasion.

"The market acts emotionally when these things happen because it is so difficult to model," said Mark Hackett, chief of investment research at Nationwide.

A U.S. government report showed that that inflation last month was roughly in line with economists' expectations, though it was still high. It also showed the main engine of the U.S. economy, spending by consumers, strengthened by more than economists expected.

The economic reports could be enough to persuade the Fed to hold off on raising short-term rates next month by double its usual increase, at least for now, said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments. That's something some Fed officials had suggested, and it's something investors usually fear because higher rates put downward pressure on all kinds of investments. Whatever size it is, the rate increase would be the first since 2018.

All the renewed calm in global financial markets, though, was against the backdrop of Russia pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in what amounts to the largest ground conflict in Europe since World War II.

HISTORICAL OUTLOOK

Still, investors may have been encouraged by looking at how past geopolitical crises, including wars, have affected the stock market. Generally, stocks are initially put under pressure before conflict breaks out, but then they tend to recover between three and six months later, said Zachary Hill, head of portfolio management at Horizon Investments.

But sanctions will ripple across the global economy. On Thursday, President Joe Biden said the United States would cut off Russia's largest banks and largest companies from Western financial markets and restrict exports of technology to Russia. He also said the United States was freezing trillions of dollars in Russian assets, including the funds controlled by Russian elites and their families.

European leaders agreed Friday to another round of sanctions aimed at the Russian economy and Putin himself. Western powers have left room to impose more severe economic penalties should the conflict escalate further.

The fighting in Ukraine has spurred volatility in the short term, but the long-term economic effect for U.S. investors may be more muted, said Kristina Hooper, the chief global market strategist at Invesco.

"Many investors do look at this with a historical perspective and recognize, while conflicts can be horrible in terms of human toll, typically they don't have a real scarring impact" on markets and the economy, she said.

Prices for everything from stocks to Bitcoin have been swinging sharply with the uncertainty about Russia and Ukraine, but the market's brightest spotlight has perhaps been on oil and natural gas. Russia is one of the world's largest producers of both oil and gas, and European consumers are particularly reliant on it.

OIL PRICES DOWN

Oil prices fell on both sides of the Atlantic, a day after they briefly topped $100 per barrel amid worries that the conflict and upcoming sanctions could disrupt supplies. Benchmark U.S. crude slipped 1.3% to $91.59 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 1.2% to $97.93.

For all the financial whiplash associated with the conflict, no nation has faced higher costs than Russia. The Moscow Exchange index's rout Thursday during the invasion wiped tens of billions off the value of Russian firms, while the ruble plunged to a record low.

When announcing sanctions on Russia that he described as tough on Thursday, Biden said that he will "do everything in my power to limit the pain the American people are feeling at the gas pump."

"We're not going to do anything which causes an unintended disruption to the flow of energy, as the global economic recovery is still underway," Deputy National Economic Council Director Daleep Singh said Thursday.

Information for this article was contributed by Stan Choe, Damian J. Troise, Alex Veiga and Yuri Kageyama of The Associated Press; by Lananh Nguyen of The New York Times; and by Taylor Telford of The Washington Post.