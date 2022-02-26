Students showcase their art





On March 1, White Hall School District students of all grades will display their work at the fifth annual Visual Art Showcase.

"We are pleased to share the art of our very talented students with the community," said Julie Caple, Gandy Elementary School art teacher and show co-organizer.

The show will be held at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road. It's free and open to parents and the public from 5-6:30 p.m.

The showcase is sponsored by the White Hall Art Department and is being held in "loving memory" of White Hall Middle School art teacher, Micah Sanford, who died last year.

Local artist Richard Davies will be the evening's guest. Davies' work was recently exhibited at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart.

The White Hall featured work includes pieces from students at Gandy, Hardin, Moody and Taylor elementary schools, White Hall Middle School and White Hall High School.

This is not a competition, but it encourages and allows students to show off their work and talent, she said.

Jaxen Frazier is a fifth grader at Moody who has a piece in the show.

"Art is like a challenge or a hobby," Frazier said. "I do art because of my dad and it is very fun. I don't care how bad it is as long as I have fun."

Many students are thrilled to be sharing their artwork with others.

"Art makes me feel happy and it's fun," Lindsey Ramsey, a third grader at Moody, said.

From this exhibit, 13 pieces will be selected and displayed at the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

"We're excited," Caple said about the upcoming UAM exhibit.

MORE THAN A SHOW

Four of the district's five shows have been in person, with last year's held virtually because of the covid-19 pandemic shutdown. An in-person exhibit is a good experience for students and teachers.

Ashley Thompson, co-organizer and Taylor Elementary art teacher, said this is her first in-person show.

"I'm excited that we get to do it," Thompson said.

Students learn more than just how to draw or paint, they learn how to prepare a piece for display, Thompson said.

She grew up around sports but participated in the arts.

"Getting students engaged in the arts (such as theater, dance, visual and music) creates a more balanced" left and right side brain, according to Thompson.

It's also a way for students to experience and offers students a more well-balanced academic experience, Thompson said.

While often an academic afterthought, Caple said research has demonstrated that the arts can build confidence and improve critical thinking skills, and for many students it provides them with a way of expressing their emotions.

Brooklyn Guynn is a fourth grader at Moody.

"Art is something that people use to express their talent in many different ways," Guynn said. "It helps people find their creative side."

It gives other students a sense of belonging because not everyone plays basketball or football, Caple said.

Hallie Lawson, a Gandy fourth grader, gave her take on art.

"Art means a lot to me because I can show my feelings on a piece of paper," Lawson said.

Aubree Varnell, Hardin Elementary School second grader, also enjoys art.

"I love art because you have fun and you can't mess up," Varnell said.

Art success can translate into better grades in other subjects and art students often gain a more positive attitude, Thompson said.

But for some students, it's simply about the joy of drawing.

"We have some super talented kids...You never know, the next great artist could be one of the students in your class," Thompson said.





A creation by senior Lilly Hood will be on display at the annual Visual Art Showcase by White Hall School District on March 1. (Special to The Commercial)





