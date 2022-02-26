Sun helping clear roads in Northwest Arkansas

The sun came out in Northwest Arkansas. Just like Annie promised.

Ice melted off roads across the region despite temperatures hovering in the mid-20s Friday. The sun sits at a higher angle this time of year, which helps melt ice even when temperatures stay below freezing, said meteorologist Pete Snyder with the National Weather Service in Tulsa, Okla.

"Any kind of pavement right now that's exposed to sunlight, melting will begin immediately," he said Friday morning. "We should see a lot of this melt off today, especially this afternoon."

There is a slight chance of light rain today or light frozen precipitation this evening, but with no accumulation, Snyder said. Sunday's high is projected in the high 40s, and the days will get warmer as the week goes on, according to the forecast.

Law enforcement responded to few traffic accidents after sleet froze overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Fayetteville police responded to about 10 accidents from 6 p.m. Thursday to Friday afternoon, according to dispatch logs online.

"We have more accidents on a normal sunny workday because all the distracted drivers are filling the roadways," Sgt. Anthony Murphy said.

Fayetteville road crews got to work by early afternoon to clear out slush from the streets. Main roadways had been treated with salt brine Thursday, loosening up ice for plows to move today, Assistant Public Works Director Terry Gulley said. By this afternoon, main roads in the city were mostly clear, he said.

"Parking lots and side streets are another story, but we'll stay at it," Gulley said.

The city's road crews have worked 24-hour rotating shifts and likely will continue to do so until Saturday, he said.

Washington County's road crews also have been working in 24-hour shifts, and, as a result, most county roads were in good shape by Friday afternoon, said Brian Lester, chief of staff to County Judge Joseph Wood. Trucks sprinkled tiny rocks on roads they couldn't clear as ice froze overnight, giving cars some traction, he said.

Washington County deputies reported no injury accidents with only a few stranded motorists and fender benders, Chief Deputy Jay Cantrell said.

Jay Frasier, Benton County administrator of public services, said the primary county roads will be in fairly good shape by today. Frasier said, if needed, crews will be out today if any spots were missed.

Cassi Lapp, spokeswoman for Bella Vista, said conditions were looking good on the main roads. Lapp said streets were sanded, but it's impossible for the city to cover all streets with sand. The sand trucks stick to the roads that most need it -- the hilliest and most traveled -- so if someone lives on a flat residential street and sees no sand on a snow and sleet packed road, that's why.