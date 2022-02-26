Super Quiz: First Names That Are Words

1. The total -------- was over a hundred dollars. (Charge of money.)

2. It's an interesting picture, but is it --------? (A work created by human creative skill.)

3. Grandmother told the children the story of the first --------. (Christmas.)

4. The light changed from green to ----------. (Between brown and yellow in color.)

5. We had a long and ---------- discussion. (Open, honest and direct.)

6. The mound was part sand and part ----------. (Moist, sticky earth.)

7. The risk of a parent passing the defective -------- on to a child is 50%. (A unit of DNA.)

8. He gave a -------- reply. (Rudely brief.)

9. We waited for the new day to ----------. (Appear or develop.)

ANSWERS:

1. Bill

2. Art

3. Noel

4. Amber

5. Frank

6. Clay

7. Gene

8. Curt

9. Dawn