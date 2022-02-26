SWAC honors UAPB athlete Safiya John

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- With a dominant indoor track & field season, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Safiya John was named Women's Most Outstanding Field Performer by the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Last week at the SWAC Indoor Track & Field Championships, John secured multiple medals while breaking meet records in the women's pentathlon with 3,981 points and in the women's 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.41 seconds, securing gold in both events.

John also collected a gold medal in the women's triple jump, with a distance of 12.36 meters (40 feet, 6.75 inches).

John also secured two silver medals in the women's long jump with a mark of 5.92 meters (19 feet, 5.25 inches) and the women's high jump, clearing the bar at the height of 1.67 meters.

"Safiya is one of those special athletes that continues to amaze me with her work ethic, and the results show on the track," UAPB Coach Christopher McCoy said.

On the men's side, Deandre Fyffe earned All-SWAC honors in the men's shot put after earning a gold medal in the ring with a throw of 15.03 meters (49 feet, 3.75 inches) to secure the podium's top spot.

Caleb Snowden also earned All-SWAC honors after he was crowned as the men's high jump champion once again, leaping over a 2.10-meter bar to cap off his impeccable indoor season.

Lady Lions take diamond following no-hitter

The UAPB softball team will take on all Division I opponents in the University of Central Arkansas Michelle Short Memorial Classic starting at 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Lady Lions (1-5) will face the University of Nebraska Omaha, immediately followed by a meeting with the University of Missouri-Kansas City. At 6 p.m. Monday, UAPB and Kansas City will square off again, with the Lady Lions to face off against UCA afterward.

UAPB last played Monday, opening a doubleheader in Columbia, Mo., with Kirsten Schmidt's five-inning no-hitter in a 32-0 rout of St. Louis' Harris-Stowe State University. Lincoln University of Missouri then blanked the Lady Lions 3-0.

Schmidt's no-hit performance is the first in Lady Lion softball history.