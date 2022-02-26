Titans, Bears play state numbers game

Jacksonville did what it had to do Friday night to qualify for next week's Class 5A boys state tournament in Sheridan.

The Titans (14-13, 7-7) defeated arch-rival Sylvan Hills 53-51 in overtime, creating a three-way tie between it, Sylvan Hills (14-11, 7-7) and Beebe for the final two playoff spots from the 5A-Central Conference.

Sylvan Hills, as it turns out, wanted to win the game to clinch the No. 3 seed, but what the Bears couldn't do was lose to Jacksonville by nine or more points, which would have given Beebe the final spot.

Tiebreakers were in the back of the minds of both coaches -- Kevin Davis of Sylvan Hills and Victor Joyner of Jacksonville -- but they didn't come into play for the first 32 minutes.

Sylvan Hills had a last-second chance to win in regulation, but the shot rolled off the rim.

In overtime, Jacksonville scored the first four points to take a 53-49 lead, and Davis decided it was time to make sure the Bears didn't play themselves out of the state tournament.

Jacksonville brought the ball down the court after Sylvan Hills was called for a five-second violation, and the Bears tucked into a zone defense.

Jacksonville held the ball for more than two minutes.

Sylvan Hills wasn't giving up, Davis said, but it was managing how many more times Jacksonville would touch the ball.

Trailing by four points, the Bears didn't want to lose by nine.

"If you know that coming in, you've got to manage the clock," Davis said. "I was waiting on the time, so I didn't give them too much time."

At one point, Joyner got up and hollered over to Davis.

"What do you want to do?" Joyner said of the discussion between the coaches. "Do you want to come out and play it, and we go up by 9. That was it? What do you want to do?

"Me and Kevin both know what's at stake. We've both been through it.

"It's not illegal. I guess he thought about it, and he said let's just play it out."

Sylvan Hills came out of its zone, stole the ball with 25 seconds left but couldn't convert a basket.

The Bears forced another turnover moments later, and Shamar Womack hit a basket with 1.7 seconds to play.

Jacksonville then inbounded the ball, time ran out, and both teams were in the state tournament.

Womack (18 points) and Trey Tippen (13) led Sylvan Hills.

Christian Moore led Jacksonville with 13 points and Trenarious Brooks scored 10. Bryson Hammon and Sherman Flowers added eight points each for the Titans.

GIRLS

JACKSONVILLE 64, SYLVAN HILLS 56

Lia Jackson scored 13 of her game-high 31 points at the outset of the fourth quarter to lift Jacksonville to a lead it would not relinquish en route to clinching the 5A-Central title and a No.1 seed in next week's state tournament in Sheridan.

Jacksonville (20-5, 13-1) trailed 31-27 at halftime and 47-44 entering the fourth quarter as Sylvan Hills hit 11 three-pointers.

Sylvan Hills (15-8, 7-7) needed to win to the clinch the No. 4 seed in the state tournament.

Jianna Morris (20), Jayla Sturgis (14) and Kaisyn Morgan (10) led the Lady Bears.