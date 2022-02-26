Trojans tripped up by turnovers, Mavs





De'Sha Benjamin watched her three-pointer drop through the bottom of the net early Friday afternoon, then backpedaled into her spot in Texas-Arlington's zone press with a smile creeping onto her face.

Eight straight points for one team isn't a rarity. But for one player who entered the day averaging just slightly more per game? Perhaps more so.

Benjamin's outburst -- all in the span of 63 seconds during a 20-13 third quarter -- pushed the Mavericks past the University of Arkansas Little Rock 63-54 at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. The Trojans limited the Sun Belt Conference's leading scorer, Starr Jacobs, to 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting, but the Mavericks did plenty of damage at the free-throw line, finishing 17 of 24 as a team.

UALR, on the other hand, made just 1 of 2 free throws -- both of which came via a flagrant foul -- with Raziya Potter and Sali Kourouma combining for 29 of the Trojans' 54 points.

"When you go on somebody's floor, you don't expect a good whistle and that proved to be [the case] today," Trojans assistant coach Bobby Brasel said in his postgame radio interview. "But we look at ourselves. Seventeen turnovers ... silly turnovers against the press, just being lazy with the ball and that kept [their] cushion."

The 8-0 run late in the third quarter stretch the Texas-Arlington lead to 13 points. UALR (14-9, 7-4 ) chipped away, though, scoring 10 of 12 points over 4:33 to cut the deficit to 53-48.

But the Trojans went silent from there as the Mavericks' full-court press, which had UALR under the gun all day, even forcing a 10-second violation, ensured Texas-Arlington (17-6, 11-3) of the No. 2 seed in next week's conference tournament. Jacobs came through with a put-back layup at the 2:34 mark -- two of the Mavs' 19 points off turnovers -- that proved to be the dagger.

While Raziya Potter, who overcame early foul trouble to lead the Trojans with 15 points, made two three-pointers in the final 63 seconds, UALR never got closer than five in the last 16-plus minutes.

"With a really good team like [Texas-Arlington], if you can hold them under 60 on their own floor, you've got to score 60 and give yourself a chance," Brasel said. "Seventeen turnovers and you take away a ton of chances to score points."

The Trojans and Mavericks went nearly shot-for-shot over the opening two quarters, with UALR's defense giving Jacobs headaches. Texas-Arlington's star had only three points at halftime on 1-of-3 shooting.

Much of that was a credit to Angelique Francis, who worked to keep Jacobs off the low block and force the Mavericks to feed their forward as far away from the rim as possible.

But perhaps the conference's tallest team gave the Trojans problems as Potter had three fouls before halftime, limiting her to 28 minutes. Francis and Dariel Johnson also had two fouls each prior to the break and Azaria Robinson fouled out in only 16 minutes.

The loss means UALR no longer controls its destiny in its bid for a first-round bye next week. Troy locked up the Sun Belt's top seed Thursday night and Texas-Arlington is guaranteed the second slot.

The Trojans must win today at Texas State if they want a chance at the No. 3 or No. 4 seed -- something that will also require a loss by Louisiana-Lafayette or Appalachian State.

"Maybe playing back-to-back will help us get the taste out of our mouths," Brasel said.

UALR;M;FG;FT;O-R;PF;A;PTS

Potter;28;6-13;0-0;1-1;3;4;15

Kourouma;39;7-14;0-0;2-11;2;2;14

Johnson;26;5-8;0-0;0-5;3;0;10

Caicedo;40;4-9;0-0;1-5;1;6;8

Francis;24;0-2;0-0;1-2;4;0;0

Harvey;27;0-5;1-2;2-4;1;7;1

Robinson;16;3-4;0-0;0-1;5;0;6

Team;;;;1-2;;;

Totals;200;25-55;1-2;8-31;19;19;54

PCT — FG 45.5, FT 50.0. 3-PT — 3-9, 33.3 (Potter 3-4, Kourouma 0-3, Caicedo 0-1, Johnson 0-1). BL — 2 (Johnson 2). TO — 17 (Caicedo 7). ST — 8 (Caicedo 4).

Texas-Arlington;M;FG;FT;O-R;PF;A;PTS

Jacobs;32;5-10;3-5;3-5;1;2;13

Chastain;32;2-7;5-7;0-4;2;2;9

Milton;34;3-11;5-6;2-6;1;4;11

Smith;25;5-11;1-2;3-4;1;0;11

Ferrell;24;2-3;0-0;0-5;1;4;4

Jones;7;0-1;0-0;0-2;0;1;0

Hawkins;11;0-2;0-0;0-1;0;1;0

Benjamin;26;4-5;3-4;1-3;1;3;13

Turner;9;1-2;0-0;0-1;2;0;2

Team;;;;3-3;;;

Totals;200;22-52;17-24;12-34;9;17;63

PCT — FG 42.3, FT 70.8. 3-PT — 2-9, 22.2 (Benjamin 2-2, Ferrell 0-1, Milton 0-1, Smith 0-1, Chastain 0-2, Hawkins 0-2). BL — 4 (Chastain 2). TO — 13 (Jacobs 3, Milton 3). ST — 8 (Milton 3).

UALR;12;13;13;16—54

Texas-Arlington;12;17;20;14—63

Officials — Durham, Malone, Schertz

Attendance — 602





