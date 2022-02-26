UA men hold lead; women fourth

University of Arkansas freshman Patrick Kiprop won the 5,000 meters Friday night at the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships in College Station, Texas, to help the No. 1-ranked Razorbacks lead in the team race through five finals.

Kiprop crossed the finish line second, but he was declared the winner after Alabama freshman Hillary Cheruiyot was disqualified for stepping off the track.

The Razorbacks are in first place with 37.5 points and Alabama is second with 27. Cheriyot's disqualification cost the Crimson Tide 10 points and the team lead.

The Razorbacks piled up 21 points in the 5,000 with Kiprop winning in 13:49.09, senior Emmanuel Cheboson taking third (14:00.79) and freshman Myles Richter fourth (14:05.17).

"We sort of expect that just because we're the conference cross country champions," Arkansas men's Coach Chris Bucknam said. "We've got a strong distance crew. We expected our guys to run well, and they did."

The Razorbacks' distance medley relay team of freshman Ben Shearer, junior Ricardo Banks and seniors Rhayko Schwartz and Amon Kemboi took second in 9:31.57 with Ole Miss winning in 9:30.32.

Razorbacks Etamar Bhastekar cleared 16 feetm 10 3/4 inches to take fourth in the pole vault after competing in the first four events of the heptathlon.

Bhastekar is sixth in the heptathlon with 3,078 points. Razorbacks freshman Rhett Nelson tied for fifth in the pole vault and also cleared 16-10 3/4.

Arkansas sophomore Daniel Spejcher is fourth in the heptathlon with 3,124 points.

Arkansas sophomore Phillip Lemonious had the top qualifying time in the 60 hurdles at 7.68. Also advancing for the Razorbacks were sophomore Ayden Owens (7.86) and junior Tre'Bien Gilbert (7.86).

Arkansas' No. 3-ranked women's team, going its eighth consecutive SEC indoor title, is tied for fourth with Alabama with 19 points. Florida leads the team standings with 39 points.

Ole Miss and Arkansas both bettered the previous meet record in taking 1-2 in the distance medley relay.

The Rebels won 10:56.93 to edge the Razorbacks, whose team of senior Krissy Gear, junior Paris Peoples, senior Kennedy Thomson and junior Lauren Gregory ran in 10:57.26.

The Razorbacks scored nine points in the 5,000 with sophomore Isabel Van Camp taking fourth (15:55.02) and freshman Sydney Thorvaldson fifth (16:00.14).

Arkansas junior G'Auna Edwards took eighth in the pentathlon (3,927 points) and eighth in the long jump (20-1 1/2).