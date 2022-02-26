UAPB men’s capsule

Mississippi Valley State at UAPB men
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff
RECORDS UAPB 6-22, 4-11 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Mississippi Valley State 2-23, 2-13
SERIES Mississippi Valley State leads 40-37
TV None
RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, in Pine Bluff
INTERNET uapblionsroar.com
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Terry Collins, 6-3, Sr.;8.3;2.1
G David McCoy, 6-0, Sr.;5.2;3.6
G Caleb Hunter, 5-10, So.;14.0;2.9
G Devin Gordon, 6-4, Fr.;10.6;2.8
F Gary Grant, 6-6, Fr.;10.1;4.6
COACH Lindsey Hunter (7-72 in third season at Mississippi Valley State and overall)
ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Kylen Milton, 6-4, So.;10.3;3.4
G Shawn Williams, 6-1, Sr.;15.9;2.2
G Kshun Stokes, 6-2, Jr.;5.4;2.6
F Brandon Brown, 6-5, Jr.;10.1;7.1
F Dequan Morris, 6-4, Sr.;14.2;3.9
COACH Solomon Bozeman (6-22 in first season at UAPB and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UAPB;MVS
64.5;Points for;66.6
77.1;Points against;83.3
-8.6;Rebound margin;-11.0
-0.1;Turnover margin;+2.3
40.5;FG pct.;38.4
28.4;3-pt pct.;29.7
70.1;FT pct.;64.4
CHALK TALK UAPB is still in contention to gain a Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament bid. The Golden Lions are two games back of Alabama State for the eighth and final spot with three games left -- the final two of which are at Jackson State and at Alcorn State. ... Mississippi Valley State has lost 11 of its past 12 games but won its previous road game when it beat Alabama State 85-71 on Feb. 14. ... UAPB guard Shawn Williams moved into second place in the conference in scoring but remains first in free-throw percentage (91.3%) and three-point field goals per game (2.9).
-- Erick Taylor