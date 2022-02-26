UAPB men’s capsule

Mississippi Valley State at UAPB men

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS UAPB 6-22, 4-11 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Mississippi Valley State 2-23, 2-13

SERIES Mississippi Valley State leads 40-37

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, in Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Terry Collins, 6-3, Sr.;8.3;2.1

G David McCoy, 6-0, Sr.;5.2;3.6

G Caleb Hunter, 5-10, So.;14.0;2.9

G Devin Gordon, 6-4, Fr.;10.6;2.8

F Gary Grant, 6-6, Fr.;10.1;4.6

COACH Lindsey Hunter (7-72 in third season at Mississippi Valley State and overall)

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Kylen Milton, 6-4, So.;10.3;3.4

G Shawn Williams, 6-1, Sr.;15.9;2.2

G Kshun Stokes, 6-2, Jr.;5.4;2.6

F Brandon Brown, 6-5, Jr.;10.1;7.1

F Dequan Morris, 6-4, Sr.;14.2;3.9

COACH Solomon Bozeman (6-22 in first season at UAPB and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;MVS

64.5;Points for;66.6

77.1;Points against;83.3

-8.6;Rebound margin;-11.0

-0.1;Turnover margin;+2.3

40.5;FG pct.;38.4

28.4;3-pt pct.;29.7

70.1;FT pct.;64.4

CHALK TALK UAPB is still in contention to gain a Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament bid. The Golden Lions are two games back of Alabama State for the eighth and final spot with three games left -- the final two of which are at Jackson State and at Alcorn State. ... Mississippi Valley State has lost 11 of its past 12 games but won its previous road game when it beat Alabama State 85-71 on Feb. 14. ... UAPB guard Shawn Williams moved into second place in the conference in scoring but remains first in free-throw percentage (91.3%) and three-point field goals per game (2.9).

-- Erick Taylor