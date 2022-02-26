UAPB sets spring career, teacher ed fair

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Office of Career Services will sponsor the Spring UAPB Career Day and Teacher Education Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. The event will be held in the Clemmons Arena of the Kenneth L. Johnson Sr. Health, Physical Education and Recreation Complex.

The career fair is open to students who are enrolled at UAPB and alumni. Participants should bring well-prepared resumes. Professional dress is preferred and masks are required, according to a news release.

The event will feature more than 80 organizations with representatives from business/industry, government, graduate/professional schools and school districts.

Although the list continues to grow, the current registered participants are:

BUSINESS

Acxiom, AgHeritage Farm Credit Services, Almatis Inc., Apptegy, Arc Best, Arkansas Children's Hospital, Arkansas Electric Cooperatives Corp., Arkansas Hospice, City Year, Consolidated Electrical Distributors, Consolidated Grain and Barge Co., Highland Pellets, ISN, J.B. Hunt, Jefferson Regional Medical Center, Kohl's Corp., Lennox Industries, Lennox International, Little Rock Water Reclamation, Lockheed Martin, Murphy USA, Ochsner LSU Health, Pactiv Evergreen, Saracen Casino Resort, The Hershey Co., United Rentals, Werner Enterprises, West Fraser, Whiting-Turner Contracting Co.

GOVERNMENT

Arkansas Department of Education, Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Arkansas State Police, city of Memphis, Marine Corps Officer Selection Team Dallas, Overland Park Police Department, Pine Bluff Arsenal/United States Army, Pine Bluff Police Department, United States Secret Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture, University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service.

GRADUATE SCHOOLS

Arkansas College of Health Education, Baptist Health College Little Rock, CHRISTUS St. Michael, Iowa State University, University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

ARKANSAS: Bentonville Schools, Crossett, Dumas, El Dorado, Fayetteville, Garland, Hamburg, Harmony Grove, Helena-West Helena, Huntsville, LISA Academy, Lonoke, Malvern, Marion, McGehee, Osceola, Pine Bluff, Pulaski County Special, Sheridan, Siloam Springs, Warren, West Memphis, Wynne. KANSAS: Shawnee Mission, Tupelo. MISSOURI: Springfield. OKLAHOMA: Hogan Taylor. TEXAS: IDEA, ResponsiveED, and Richardson.

Details: Shirley Hampton, UAPB Office of Career Services, (870) 575-8461.