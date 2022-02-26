UAPB women’s capsule

Mississippi Valley State at UAPB women

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS UAPB 11-14, 7-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Mississippi Valley State 3-20, 2-13

SERIES Tied 11-11

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, in Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Zakiya Mahoney, 5-9, Sr.;13.3;5.2

G Ronni Williams, 5-6, Sr.;6.5;4.6

C Sarah Moore, 6-2, Sr.;7.5;9.7

G Da'Sha McGloster, 5-10, Sr.;4.1;2.1

G Krisen Hunt, 5-8, Sr.;7.1;2.4

COACH Ashley Walker-Johnson (17-115 in fifth season at Mississippi Valley State and 56-132 in seventh seasons overall)

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Zaay Green, 6-2, Jr.;16.5;7.4

G Joyce Kennerson, 5-4, Sr.;10.4;3.2

G Sade Hudson, 5-8, Sr.;10.2;2.4

G Takaylyn Busby, 5-10, So.;5.9;2.1

C Maya Peat, 6-6, So.;7.0;7.1

COACH Dawn Thornton (21-54 in third season at UAPB and 65-116 in seventh season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;MVS

68.6;Points for;64.0

68.6;Points against;76.7

+1.5;Rebound margin;-6.6

+0.9;Turnover margin;+1.8

38.7;FG pct.;34.0

28.4;3-pt pct.;28.2

69.2;FT pct.;62.0

CHALK TALK Mississippi Valley State is mired in a four-game losing streak and has lost five straight games to UAPB, including a 75-63 loss at Itta Bena, Miss., on Jan. 29. ... The Golden Lions are three games ahead of Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M for the final Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament slot. A victory today against Mississippi Valley State or losses by both Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M would lock up that berth for UAPB. ... Devilettes senior center Sarah Moore is third in the league in rebounding.

-- Erick Taylor