UCA men at Lipscomb

UCA at Lipscomb

WHEN 1 p.m. Central

WHERE Allen Arena, Nashville, Tenn.

RECORDS UCA 10-18, 7-8 ASUN; Lipscomb 12-18, 5-10

SERIES UCA leads 1-0

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, and KASR-FM, 92.7, in Conway

TV None

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Ibbe Klintman, 6-8, Fr.4.52.8

G Camren Hunter, 6-3, Fr.14.54.9

G Collin Cooper, 6-2, So.9.82.4

F Eddy Kayouloud 6-7, Jr.11.04.6

F Jared Chatham, 6-8, Sr.11.26.2

COACH Anthony Boone (24-51 in third season at UCA and overall)

LIPSCOMB

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Greg Jones, 6-3, Jr.9.53.0

G Will Pruitt, 6-3, Fr.9.95.3

G KJ Johnson, 6-3, So.6.81.7

F Parker Hazen, 6-8, Sr.8.75.3

C Ahsan Asadullah, 6-9, Jr.14.98.9

COACH Lennie Acuff (43-46 in third season at Lipscomb, 593-368 in 33rd season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCALipscomb

73.6Points for74.7

81.5Points against78.4

-2.3Rebound margin-0.5

-1.1Turnover margin-3.8

44.2FG pct.46.2

30.13-pt pct.35.4

75.7FT pct.73.3

CHALK TALK A win today would mark UCA's highest season win total since the 2018-19 season, when it went 14-19. ... UCA's first ASUN home win came against the Bison, 93-88 on Jan. 9 at the Farris Center in Conway.

-- Adam Cole