UCA, UALR to end classroom masking requirements Monday, while new CDC guidance paves way for changes at other campuses

Face coverings will be optional in classrooms starting Monday at the University of Central Arkansas and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, with new guidance from the UA System also pushing against mask requirements -- as opposed to recommendations -- at other campuses.

Public universities around the state began their spring semesters in January with indoor mask mandates to try to reduce the spread of covid-19.

Case counts have been falling after a December and January surge of coronavirus infections, fueled by the omicron variant, resulted in record levels of covid-19 hospitalizations in Arkansas and hundreds of deaths, according to state data.

Now, college officials appear willing to part with masking mandates that have had vocal support from faculty members, in particular.

UA System President Donald Bobbitt consulted with Cliff Gibson, chairman of the 10-member UA System trustees board, before advising top administrators at individual campuses on Thursday "that they can begin altering face mask policies to align with conditions in their local communities," Nate Hinkel, a system spokesman, said in an email.

















Bobbitt also told chancellors that "campus policies on masking should serve as guidance and not requirements moving forward," Hinkel said.

When asked what that means for any UA System campus with existing mask mandates, Hinkel said, "It is Dr. Bobbitt's guidance to make those recommendations and not requirements."

UALR on its website stated that starting Monday the school's policy is "to recommend (but not require) wearing a face mask on campus."

The Little Rock campus updated its mask guidelines "due to the significant decrease in COVID-19 cases on campus and in the surrounding community," spokeswoman Angie Faller said in an email.

The UA System includes six public universities and seven two-year colleges, plus two online-only schools: eVersity and University of Arkansas Grantham.

Other universities, including the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, earlier this month loosened covid-19 indoor masking protocols somewhat but kept in place classroom masking requirements.

UCA -- which is not a part of the UA System -- and UALR made their announcements before Friday's update from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of new metrics to guide recommendations to the public on mask wearing, which could also affect decisions made by campuses.

The CDC's new metric considers covid-19 hospital admissions, the percent of hospital beds occupied by covid-19 patients and new cases of covid-19.

"As far as I know, we have not altered our mask guidance for the upcoming week," Mary Savin, chair of UA-Fayetteville's faculty senate, said in an email Friday afternoon.

Like many campuses around the state, UA-Fayetteville did not hold in-person classes for multiple days, including Friday, because of winter weather.

UA-Fayetteville interim Chancellor Charles Robinson in a Feb. 17 message to campus announced that masks would no longer be required in dining areas, "active" exercise areas and at sporting events. He said masks were still recommended in those areas, and still required in classrooms and labs.

Savin, a professor of microbial ecology, did not answer directly when asked if UA-Fayetteville faculty would be comfortable with the end of a classroom masking mandate.

"The University has a variety of classroom settings, including situations where maintaining social distancing is a concern," Savin said. "Faculty are always concerned about the safety as well as the education of students, which we all know has been challenging throughout the pandemic."

REACTION

UCA and UALR so far are the largest universities in Arkansas to announce they are dropping masking requirements this spring semester.

At least some faculty members and students contacted by the Democrat-Gazette described losing the mandate as in line with the trend of falling case counts.

"Some faculty members will be concerned, and understandably so, because the vaccines do not provide 100% protection against getting the variant," Thomas Snyder, a UCA associate professor of economics and chair of the Department of Economics, Finance, Insurance and Risk Management, said in an email.

But he called UCA's new mask policy "a reasonable response to the diminishing cases and easily accessible vaccines and tests."

"There is not much of a middle ground regarding mask policy: either you mandate it or you don't mandate it," Snyder said. "Everyone will not agree on what the threshold should be to end the mask mandate."

Houston Davis, UCA's president, in an email to campus Thursday announced the policy change.

"This guidance takes into consideration several variables, such as trends in campus positivity rates and case numbers, local hospitalizations, and campus demand for isolation housing," Davis said.

Davis said KN95 masks continue to be available by request, and that other masks are available "throughout all campus buildings."

At UALR, Imran Sarker, a computer science doctoral student, in an email said that given a trend of decreasing covid-19 cases in Little Rock, "it is time to be flexible about the Mask mandate policy."

Dion Murombe, 21, a UALR junior from Dallas studying business analytics, in an email said "it's a lot of inconsistency with the policy," adding that, speaking generally, he's "never up to date" on whether he's allowed to enter somewhere without a mask or not. He said masks should be provided upon entry if required.

Robert Mitchell, director of the UALR School of Business, in an email Friday said he thinks the UA System is looking to have a consistent policy across all campuses.

"I feel that the revised [UALR] policy does allow faculty, if they wish, to ask students to wear masks but not require them as a condition of class attendance," Mitchell said in an email.

The CDC has in the past said that masks "work best when everyone wears them," according to an archived web page last updated in April 2021.

Based on the CDC criteria announced Friday, a county's Covid-19 Community Level can be "Low," "Medium" or "High."

Only in areas with a "High" level are people generally advised to wear a mask indoors in public.

UCA is in Faulkner County, which on Friday was at a "High" community level of covid-19, according to the CDC's website.

Asked if the university will reconsider its decision given the CDC's new metric announcement, Fredricka Sharkey, a UCA spokeswoman, said in an email, "No, we have been working toward our change for the last several weeks and communicated that work to campus on Feb. 18."

OTHER SCHOOLS

Davis, the UCA president, in his message to campus Thursday, stated that "our campus approach to COVID-19 is shifting from a public health crisis to a time of individual responsibility regarding personal health care decisions," referring to the availability of vaccines and testings.

Pulaski County, home to UALR, was also rated by the CDC as of Friday as having a "High" community level of covid-19.

Faller, a UALR spokeswoman, said in an email that by recommending masks when physical distancing isn't practical, the university's updated policy "is consistent with the CDC's guidance."

UALR is "continuing to provide face masks, including KN95s, and its case investigation, quarantine, and isolation protocols," Faller added.

Arkansas State University continues to require masking in classrooms, but as of Feb. 11 dropped requirements for masking in other indoor areas.

"Obviously our goal is to remove a masking requirement all across campus, but we want to take a stair-step approach," Chancellor Kelly Damphousse said in a Feb. 10 message to campus. Craighead County was at a "High" covid-19 level Friday.

Arkansas Tech University, which currently has an indoor mask mandate, has a covid-19 working group set to meet Tuesday that will consider new CDC guidance, spokesman Sam Strasner said. Pope County was at a "Medium" covid-19 level Friday, according to the CDC.

At the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, leaders will meet Monday to discus campus mask policies, "likely further relaxing requirements" as downward trends of coronavirus infections continue, spokeswoman Rachel Putman said in an email.