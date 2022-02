UCA women at Lipscomb

UCA at Lipscomb

WHEN 3:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Allen Arena, Nashville, Tenn.

RECORDS Central Arkansas 9-17, 4-11 ASUN; Lipscomb 9-19, 4-11

SERIES Tied 1-1

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Randrea Wright, 5-7, Fr.9.52.8

G Gloria Fornah, 5-10, Fr.3.22.8

F Jayla Cody, 6-1, Fr.4.74.0

F Lucy Ibeh, 6-0, Jr.13.210.3

F Hannah Langhi, 6-2, Sr.10.25.9

COACH Sandra Rushing (176-125 in 10th season at UCA, 579-381 in 32nd season overall)

LIPSCOMB

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Casey Collier, 5-5, Jr.7.65.0

G Jordan Peete, 5-6, Fr.7.81.4

G Blythe Pearson, 5-10, Jr.9.06.1

G/F Maddie Cooke, 5-10, Jr.7.44.8

G/F Bella Vinson, 6-2, Fr.6.92.9

COACH Lauren Sumski (26-52 in third season at Lipscomb, 61-73 in fifth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCALipscomb

54.2Points for60.5

62.3Points against66.5

+3.9Rebound margin-2.0

-4.7Turnover margin-2.6

37.9FG pct.39.4

24.63-pt pct.32.1

68.0FT pct.71.4

CHALK TALK A loss today would slide the Sugar Bears into the No. 5 seed of the ASUN West for the ASUN Conference Tournament, meaning they would have to play at Jacksonville in the tournament's opening round on March 2.

-- Adam Cole