Ukrainians fight to hold onto Kyiv





KYIV, Ukraine -- Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital Friday while the president grimly predicted that the conflict would intensify, and fears of wider war in Europe triggered new international efforts, including direct sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Amid reports of hundreds of casualties -- including shelling that sliced through a Kyiv apartment building and destroyed bridges and schools -- there were growing signs that Russia was seeking to overthrow Ukraine's government, which U.S. officials have described as Putin's main objective.

Kyiv officials warned residents today that street fighting was underway against Russian forces. The warning advised residents to remain in shelters, to avoid going near windows or on balconies, and to take precautions against being hit by debris or bullets.

And the Ukrainian military said a battle was underway near a military unit to the west of the city center.

His country battered by explosions and shelling, Ukraine's President Volodomyr Zelenskyy appealed for a cease-fire and said in a statement that multiple cities were under attack.

"This night, the enemy will use all the forces available to break our resistance -- treacherously, viciously, inhumanly," Zelenskyy said in a speech posted online after midnight Friday.

"This night we have to stand firm," he said. "The fate of Ukraine is being decided right now."

Zelenskyy was urged to evacuate Kyiv at the behest of the U.S. government but turned down the offer, according to a senior American intelligence official with direct knowledge of the conversation. The official quoted the president as saying "the fight is here," and he needed anti-tank ammunition but "not a ride."

The Russian military laid claim Friday to the southern Ukraine city of Melitopol. It was unclear in the fog of war late Friday how much of Ukraine was still under Ukrainian control and how much or little Russian forces had seized.

Ukraine's military reported shooting down an II-76 Russian transport plane carrying paratroopers near Vasylkiv, a city 25 miles south of Kyiv, an account confirmed by a senior American intelligence official Friday. It was unclear how many were on board. The II-76 can carry up to 125 paratroopers.

A second Russian military transport plane was shot down near Bila Tserkva, 50 miles south of Kyiv, according to two American officials with direct knowledge of conditions on the ground in Ukraine.

The U.S. and other global powers Friday slapped tougher sanctions on Russia as the invasion reverberated through the world's economy and energy supplies. U.N. officials said millions could flee Ukraine.

The Biden administration said Friday that it would freeze the assets of Putin and Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov, following the European Union and Britain in directly sanctioning the top Russian leadership.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the sanctions against Putin and Lavrov "a demonstration of a total helplessness" of the West.

Russia remained unbowed, vetoing a U.N. Security Council resolution Friday that demanded that Moscow immediately stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all troops. The United States and its supporters knew the resolution's defeat was inevitable, but said it would serve to highlight Russia's global isolation.

The vote was 11 in favor, with Russia voting no, and China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstaining, which showed significant but not total opposition to Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Friday's vote was delayed for two hours by the United States and Albania, which co-sponsored the resolution, as their supporters scrambled behind the scenes to get wavering nations to support the resolution.

"You can veto this resolution, but you cannot veto our voices," U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield told her Russian counterpart. "You cannot veto the truth. You cannot veto our principles. You cannot veto the Ukrainian people."

Russian U.N. Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya reiterated his country's claims that it is standing up for people in eastern Ukraine, where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting the government for eight years. He accused the West of ignoring Ukrainian abuses there.

"You have made Ukraine a pawn in your geopolitical game, with no concern whatsoever about the interests of the Ukrainian people," he said, calling the failed resolution "nothing other than yet another brutal, inhumane move in this Ukrainian chessboard."

NATO, meanwhile, decided to send parts of the alliance's response force to help protect its member nations in eastern Europe. NATO did not say how many troops would be deployed, but said the response would involve land, sea and air power.

Speaking after chairing a NATO summit, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the 30-nation organization will send parts of the NATO Response Force and elements of a quickly deployable spearhead unit to the alliance's eastern flank. It's the first time the force has been used to defend NATO allies.

In response to Europe's biggest security crisis in decades, Stoltenberg said, "we are now deploying the NATO Response Force for the first time in a collective defense context. We speak about thousands of troops. We speak about air and maritime capabilities."

"There must be no space for miscalculation or misunderstanding. We will do what it takes to protect and defend every ally, and every inch of NATO territory," he said.

The NATO Response Force can number up to 40,000 troops, but Stoltenberg said NATO would not be deploying the entire force. Parts of a spearhead unit known in NATO jargon as the Very High Readiness Joint Task Force, which is currently led by France, will also be sent.

The announcement came after NATO members, ranging from Russia's neighbor Estonia in the north down around the west of conflict-hit Ukraine to Bulgaria on the Black Sea coast, triggered urgent consultations this week about their security amid concerns from the invasion in Ukraine.

"We will continue to take all measures and decisions required to ensure the security and defense of all allies," the leaders said in a statement. "We will make all deployments necessary to ensure strong and credible deterrence and defense across the alliance, now and in the future."

NATO's Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, U.S. Gen. Tod D. Wolters, said the new actions "represent a flexible, combat credible force that can be employed in multiple ways, and we are utilizing fully their inherent agility."

KYIV TARGETED

Day Two of Russia's invasion, the largest ground war in Europe since World War II, focused on the Ukrainian capital, where Associated Press reporters heard explosions starting before dawn and gunfire was reported in several areas.

After 8 p.m., a boom was heard near the square in central Kyiv that was the heart of protests, which led to the 2014 ouster of a Kremlin-friendly president.

Five explosions struck near a major power plant on Kyiv's eastern outskirts, said Mayor Vitaly Klitschko. Early today, Klitschko said new explosions shook the area as Russians were pushing to attack. There was no information on what caused them.

Russia's military said it seized a strategic airport outside Kyiv. It claimed to have already cut the city off from the west -- the direction taken by many to escape the invasion -- leading to lines of cars snaking toward the Polish border.

Intense gunfire broke out on a bridge across the Dnieper River dividing eastern and western Kyiv, while another key bridge to the capital was blown away.

Zelenskyy said 137 Ukrainians, military members and civilians, had been killed by Thursday night. The Russian invasion began Thursday morning.

Russian "sabotage groups" entered the capital with the aim of decapitating Ukraine's government "by destroying the head of the state."

Russian authorities released no casualty figures.

U.N. officials reported 25 civilian deaths, mostly from shelling and airstrikes, and said 100,000 people were believed to have left their homes.

Zelenskyy tweeted that he and Biden spoke by phone Thursday night and discussed "strengthening sanctions, concrete defense assistance and an antiwar coalition," adding that he was grateful for Washington's support.

Late Friday, Biden signed a memo clearing the way for the U.S. to expedite more than $500 million in emergency military assistance to the Ukrainian government.

Zelenskyy's whereabouts were kept secret after telling European leaders in a call Thursday night that he was Russia's No. 1 target -- and that they might not see him alive again. His office later released a video of him standing with senior aides outside the presidential office, saying he and other government officials would stay in the capital.

"All of us are here protecting our independence of our country," Zelenskyy said. "And it will continue to be this way. Glory to our defenders, glory to Ukraine, glory to heroes."

A U.S. defense official said a Russian amphibious assault was underway Friday morning, and thousands of Russian forces were moving ashore from the Sea of Azov, west of Mariupol. The official said Ukrainian air defenses had been degraded but were still operating at that point, and about one-third of the combat power that Russia had massed around Ukraine was inside the country. The official estimated that Russia had fired more than 200 missiles into Ukraine, with some hitting residential areas.

TALKS REJECTED

Earlier, Zelenskyy offered to negotiate on a key Putin demand: that Ukraine declare itself neutral and abandon its ambition of joining NATO. The Kremlin said Kyiv initially agreed to have talks in Minsk, then said it would prefer Warsaw and later halted communications. Zakharova said later that Russia would discuss prospects for talks today.

The assault on Ukraine was anticipated for weeks by the U.S. and Western allies, and was denied to be in the works just as long by Putin. He argued that the West left him with no other choice by refusing to negotiate Russia's security demands.

Putin urged Ukraine's military to surrender, saying: "We would find it easier to agree with you than with that gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis who have holed up in Kyiv and have taken the entire Ukrainian people hostage."

Putin has not disclosed his ultimate plans for Ukraine. Lavrov gave a hint, saying "We want to allow the Ukrainian people to determine its own fate." Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia recognizes Zelenskyy as the president. He would not say how long the Russian military operation could last.

Russian forces estimated at 150,000, invaded Ukraine from three sides.

On Thursday, residents of a Kyiv apartment building woke to screaming, smoke and flying dust. Kyiv's mayor, Klitschko, said Russian shelling tore off part of the building and ignited a fire.

He said three people were injured, one of them critically, according to preliminary reports. Emergency workers were on the scene, and the house was on fire and at risk of collapsing, he said.

Elsewhere in Kyiv, the body of a dead soldier lay near an underpass. Fragments of a downed aircraft smoked amid the brick homes of a residential area. Black plastic was draped over body parts found beside them.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed to have blocked off the cities of Sumy and Konotop, and said the offensive had netted dozens of Ukrainian military assets. The statement could not be independently confirmed.

A Russian missile launcher was seen on the outskirts of Kharkiv in the east.

At the Pentagon, press secretary John Kirby said Friday that the U.S. believes the offensive, including its advance on Kyiv, has gone more slowly than Moscow had planned, noting that Ukraine forces have been fighting back. But he also said the military campaign is in an early stage and circumstances can change rapidly.

"The first days are the most difficult, because right now the enemy will feel it has the advantage, or will be broken physically and morally," Hanna Malyar, Ukraine's deputy minister of defense, said Friday morning before calling on people to join the general mobilization.

Information for this article was contributed by Yuras Karmanau, Jim Heintz, Vladimir Isachenkov, Dasha Litvinova, Francesca Ebel, Josef Federman, Andrew Drake, Angela Charlton, Geir Moulson, Frank Jordans, Raf Caser, Lorne Cook, Nic Dumitrache, Matt Sedensky, Jennifer Peltz, James LaPorta, Robert Burns, Matthew Lee, Aamer Madhani, Eric Tucker, Nomaan Merchant, Ellen Knickmeyer, Zeke Miller, Chris Megerian, Darlene Superville and Edith M. Lederer of The Associated Press; and by Valerie Hopkins, Andrew E. Kramer and Michael Levenson of The New York Times.





The body and helmet of a Russian soldier lie near Russian vehicles Friday that were destroyed in fighting with Ukrainian soldiers outside Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine. U.S. defense officials believe Russia’s offensive has encountered considerable resistance and is proceeding slower than Moscow had envisioned, though that could change quickly. (The New York Times/Tyler Hicks)







Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a speech to the nation Friday in Kyiv. “All of us are here protecting our independence of our country,” he said in a taped message. (AP/Ukrainian presidential press office)











Gallery: Crisis in Ukraine







