Ukrainians prepare Molotov cocktails

LONDON -- Ukrainians flocked online Friday to look up a recipe for Molotov cocktails.

They did so after the county's deputy defense minister, Hannah Malar, urged civilians to help "resist" Russian invasion forces, which attacked Ukraine on Thursday and neared the capital, Kyiv, on Friday.

Malar said in a Facebook post Friday that the Russian invaders have "already felt the power" of Ukraine's military forces. "But it is important that everyone resists," she added.

She called on Ukrainians to make the dangerous homemade weapons and take up arms and join territorial defense forces, which she noted have simplified their recruitment procedures. "In addition, a cocktail of hammer or small arms -- they are a minus, we are a plus," she said.

Searches for "how to make a Molotov cocktail" spiked in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, according to Google data.

Molotov cocktails are improvised incendiary devices, made by pouring a flammable liquid into a glass bottle and plugging it with a cloth "fuse" before setting it on fire.

Search interest was initially highest in the northeastern regions of Ukraine, which were first attacked by Russian forces, including Slobozhanshchyna, where Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv is located.

Google searches also showed a popular variation on "how to make a Molotov cocktail in the forest." As forces moved closer to Kyiv throughout Friday, search interest on how to make the devices skyrocketed in the capital region.

"This is our land," wrote Malar. "We do everything to make it very difficult for the enemy. ... Victory will be ours!"

Information for this article was contributed by Adela Suliman of The Washington Post.