Umude delivers with ‘D’

FAYETTEVILLE -- Stanley Umude came to the University of Arkansas as a graduate transfer known for his offense after scoring 1,520 points in four seasons at South Dakota, but the 6-6 guard has become a key defender for the Razorbacks.

In eight games this month, Arkansas opponents are 15 of 62 from the field and 6 of 29 on three-pointers when Umude is the nearest defender.

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said Umude was the Razorbacks' "defensive player of the game" when they won 82-74 at Florida on Tuesday night.

"He was absolutely phenomenal when we went back and graded his defense," Musselman said.

Umude shot 2 of 12 in Arkansas' 58-48 victory over Tennessee last Saturday, but played 39 minutes because of his defense.

"He's getting much lower defensively than he was earlier in the year," Musselman said. "He's doing a much better job of blocking out defensively than he was earlier in the year.

"He's made the most strides for sure of all of our guys from a defensive standpoint."

Umude is continuing to contribute offensively as well, averaging 13.3 points in SEC games and 11.1 on the season.

Storm alert

Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek posted a message on his Twitter account Friday asking students not to storm the court today if the Razorbacks beat Kentucky at Walton Arena.

Yurachek wrote that if Arkansas wins, "We're taking the celebration to you this time!"

To keep everyone safe, Yurachek wrote that the Razorbacks will come into the stands and celebrate with the students if Arkansas wins.

Arkansas already has been fined $350,000 by the SEC this school year -- $100,000 when fans poured onto the Reynolds Razorback Stadium field after a victory over Texas last fall and $250,000 for storming Nolan Richardson Court last month after a victory over No. 1 Auburn.

Another field or court storming will result in an additional $250,000 fine.

Cats injury report

Kentucky guards TyTy Washington (lower leg) and Sahvir Wheeler (wrist) have missed the past two games because of injuries.

"At what point do they come back? They may not be ready in two days," Kentucky Coach John Calipari said after the Wildcats' 71-66 victory over LSU on Wednesday night. "We may have the same team going down to Arkansas."

Calipari said Friday during a video call with members of the media that he had not seen Washington or Wheeler before practice and indicated their status is day to day.

The Wildcats are 2-0 with both sitting out, including a 90-81 victory over Alabama last Saturday.

"I think it shows you the depth that they have," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "You can only play five guys, so whatever five are available for Coach Cal, he's got a talented group."

Williams' charges

Kentucky Coach John Calipari and senior guard Kellan Grady didn't sound overly concerned that Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams has drawn 44 charges this season.

"The good thing about us, we shoot a lot of floaters," Grady said. "And frankly, how many charges have been called against us this year? I think very, very few.

"We're trained to, if there's a layup, you go all the way to the rim and shoot the layup. If not, a lot of us shoot floaters. If the big helps up to negate the floaters, then we throw it up to the rim and we have lob finishers."

Williams figures to be matched against Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who is averaging 16.4 points and 15.3 rebounds per game.

"[Tshiebwe] doesn't lower his shoulder. That's not how he plays," Calipari said. "And you just have to count on people knowing is that a charge, a block or is it a flop?"

Calipari said Williams is a much improved player.

"Gotten so much better," Calipari said. "Skill with the ball. Ability to shoot outside. I'm really impressed with him."

Cal vs. Hogs

Kentucky Coach John Calipari is 13-7 against Arkansas, including 2-0 as the coach at Massachusetts, 1-2 at Memphis and 10-5 with the Wildcats.

Calipari's first game against Arkansas was the opener of the 1994-95 season when No. 3 Massachusetts beat the defending national champion and No. 1 Razorbacks 104-80 in the Tip-off Classic at Springfield, Mass.