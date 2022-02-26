Uniti Group rebounds with ’21 profit

Uniti Group Inc. delivered a profitable comeback in 2021, generating net income of $35.6 million and earnings per share of 15 cents in the fourth quarter ending Dec. 31. The company posted a loss in the same period last year.

A 6.5% revenue increase in the fourth quarter along with the purchase of additional fiber to fuel continued buildout of broadband infrastructure led the company's return to profitability in quarterly and year-end 2021 results announced Friday morning. For the quarter ending Dec. 31, Uniti recorded revenue of $293 million, an increase from $275.3 million in the same period a year ago.

Net income for the quarter compared with a loss of $47.7 million in 2020 while earnings per share compared with a loss of 20 cents per share over the same period in 2020 for the fiber provider.

"As we close the books on an outstanding 2021, we're looking forward to the prospects for 2022," Chief Executive Officer Kenny Gunderman told industry analysts on a conference call Friday. "Trends in the communications infrastructure space have never been better, and we remain uniquely positioned to benefit from them."

For the full year, Uniti reported net income of $124.7 million, a turnaround from a loss of $718.8 million reported at year-end 2020. Earnings per share produced a similar rise, coming in at 51 cents per share compared with a loss of $3.47 in 2020. Revenue was $1.1 billion, up slightly from $1.07 billion.

Looking ahead, Uniti remains open to a large merger-and-acquisition transaction, Gunderman said. "We are confident that a transformative, value-accretive transaction for Uniti is possible," he told analysts on the call.

Over the past six months, in working through potential deals, the company has prioritized discussions around making a larger M&A deal versus a small one, Gunderman said Friday. "We continue to advance those discussions in a material way," he added. "We remain confident in our messaging regarding the value-creative nature of those opportunities."

In October, The Wall Street Journal reported that talks were underway to reunify Uniti and Windstream Holdings Inc., the Little Rock communications carrier that spun off the fiber business as a separate entity in 2015. The news report said that Zayo Group LLC of Boulder, Colo., was trying to buy the companies.

Citing unnamed sources, the newspaper said the talks began in June 2021, with sale terms of about $3.5 billion, or $15 a share, being discussed initially, but talks broke down.

When asked directly Friday about the status of those talks, Gunderman said he could neither confirm nor deny them.

Nevertheless, he did tell industry analysts on the call that the company recognizes deals are in its DNA and that Uniti is examining possibilities, both large and small but with a priority on being part of a large transaction.

Uniti does not have a timeline in mind related to a potential deal, Gunderman said. "From our perspective our core business has never been better," he said. "Our balance sheet's never been better; liquidity's never been better."

For now, he urged investors to be patient.

"We recognize that our shareholders have always valued M&A as an important part of our strategy, including larger opportunities as well as smaller ones," Gunderman said. "We do want to get back to that. We think we're really good at it and we think we've got a great platform for it."

He emphasized there is no rush to do a deal. "Patience right now is important for shareholders because that's the critical ingredient for us to unlock value," he said.

Uniti reported Friday that its national network of 128,000 route miles of fiber is one of the largest in the country.

The company added nearly 6,000 route miles of fiber in 2021 and capped that off by adding $3.5 million of new consolidated customer bookings, a 40% increase from 2020.

Uniti is benefiting from the nation's top wireless carriers' expansion of fiber-to-the-home and 5G deployments, which rely on the Little Rock provider's fiber network to deliver service. Likewise, the push to expand broadband across the nation also delivers more business and leasing of Uniti's fiber network.

Uniti's stock, which rose above $14 on the news of the potential Windstream reunification, closed at Friday at $12.75, up nearly 14%.