U.S. court nominee concerns Boozman

U.S. Sen. John Boozman raised concerns Friday about President Joe Biden's U.S. Supreme Court nominee, federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who if confirmed would be the first Black woman to serve on the nation's highest court.

Jackson, a former federal public defender, is a federal appeals court judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Last year, the Senate confirmed Jackson to the federal appellate court role in a 53-44 vote.

While both Boozman and U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, both Republicans, voted against her confirmation to the appellate court, three Republicans did vote in favor of her confirmation last year: Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

Boozman, who is Arkansas' senior senator, said in a statement Friday that he's willing to meet with Jackson, but said he voted against her confirmation last year "because of serious concerns with her commitment to interpreting the law as written."

"Those concerns remain," he said in the statement. "But I look forward to a rigorous and fair process."

The statement did not elaborate further on Boozman's concerns.

Meanwhile, Cotton's office said Friday that he expects to meet with Jackson in person.

During a hearing last year before the Senate Judiciary Committee, where Cotton is a member, Cotton struck a civil tone with Jackson as he asked her about the Second Amendment.

Jackson, 51, was nominated to fill the Supreme Court seat now held by Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced earlier this year that he would retire. Breyer, 83, was nominated by former President Bill Clinton.

Jackson, if confirmed, is not expected to shift the ideological balance of the nation's top court.