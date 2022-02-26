Community Briefs: USDA Equity board to analyze programs;Training set for child care providers

USDA Equity board to analyze programs

The inaugural meeting of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Equity Commission will be held virtually at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The commission includes Arkansas members Hazell Reed, retired vice chancellor for research and economic development from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and Ron Rainey, assistant vice president of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, according to the U of A.

The equity commission meeting will be held virtually and is accessible to the public through Zoom and telecon, according to a USDA news release.

Authorized by Section 1006 of the American Rescue Plan, the Equity Commission will advise the Secretary of Agriculture and provide USDA with an analysis of how its programs, policies, systems, structures, and practices contribute to barriers to inclusion or access, systemic discrimination, or exacerbate or perpetuate racial, economic, health and social disparities and recommendations for action.

Training set for child care providers

The free Best Care Child Care Provider Training will be held at 8 a.m. March 12 at the parish hall of St. Joseph Catholic Church, 412 W. Sixth Ave. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m., according to a news release.

This training will be provided by Mary Ann Kizer and Susan Thomason, Jefferson County and Grant County Extension Family and Consumer Sciences agents, and by the state Best Care coordinator, Rebecca Simon. Participants are asked to bring their lunch. Healthy snacks will be provided.

Topics include: Child Care Prepared, Effective Communication, Growing Young Gardeners, Healthy Habits: Nutrition and Fitness Practices, Infant Care and Self-Regulation, Music in Early Learning, Making a Clean Sweep, Playground Safety, STEAM in Outdoor Learning, and When Accidents Happen.

A total of 10 credit hours can be earned for attending the entire day. The pre-registration deadline is March 9. Call Mary Ann Kizer at (870) 534-1033 or e-mail mkizer@uada.edu to pre-register.