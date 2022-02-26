Zebras’ road to state begins nearby

Familiarity can be a good thing, and Pine Bluff High School is counting on it to help in its chase for a boys basketball state championship.

The Zebras will play in Sheridan for the second time this season Tuesday, when the Arkansas Activities Association wraps up its first night of the 5A state tournament at Yellowjacket Arena. Pine Bluff swept its longtime conference rival this season, winning handily at Sheridan 73-46 on Feb. 15, en route to wrapping up its second straight 5A-South championship.

"The biggest advantage is, it's close," sixth-year Zebras Coach Billy Dixon said. "It's a 35-minute drive. Our fans can come out and support. It is at 8:30, but it is after work hours. We think that's big. It's a gym where we played conference games."

And it's a sparkling, fairly new palace, at that. Yellowjacket Arena is in its third year of existence.

Pine Bluff (19-7, 13-1 in 5A-South) will take on either West Memphis or Greene County Tech, Dixon said, in the first round. The two teams were tied for third in the 5A-East with one game remaining.

If Pine Bluff draws West Memphis, the Zebras have another element of familiarity. The Blue Devils beat the visiting Z's 38-31 on Nov. 30.

"Early on in the year, I'm sure they had not jelled," Dixon said. "I know we hadn't at the time."

West Memphis (15-10, 7-6 in 5A-East) missed out on earning third place outright with its second loss of the season to Greene County Tech, 39-37 on Tuesday. The Blue Devils had Batesville left to play, with GCT (15-10, 7-6) left to play at crosstown rival Paragould.

"Greene County Tech looks to be like a Lake Hamilton," Dixon said, comparing the Eagles to the only team to defeat Zebras in 5A-South play the past two seasons. "They spread the court. They shoot 3-balls well. They're pretty hard to deal with."

Pine Bluff closed its regular season Tuesday with an 88-44 win at Texarkana, one night after Lake Hamilton scored the 55-52 upset at McFadden Gymnasium. Dixon decided to give his team some rest going into the back-to-back nights, but he felt the downtime might not have been used wisely.

"The most important thing was how we manage our time outside of basketball," he said. "We were tired in the first quarter. That shouldn't be. I don't want to speak too much on how we used our time, but it was obvious we mismanaged our personal time. I think that got the guys' attention."

The Zebras have otherwise dominated conference play, thanks in no small part to 6A player of the year candidate Courtney Crutchfield. The sophomore guard scored 20 points or more in all but one conference game this season, when he was injured early against El Dorado on Feb. 4 and missed the rest of the game.

Junior Jordon Harris' presence in the low blocks and senior Troy'reon Ramos' leadership at the point have powered Pine Bluff as well.

The state tournaments run through March 5, with the finals scheduled for March 10-12 in Hot Springs. Dixon said the 5A tournament pairings likely will be released today as conferences finalize their seedings.

REGION UPDATE

Watson Chapel took on host Nashville in the first round of the 4A South Region boys tournament late Friday. The winner will take on Fountain Lake at 5:30 p.m. today for a spot in the championship game at the same time Sunday.

In the 1A Region 3 boys tournament at Guy-Perkins, Friendship Aspire Academy will take on Nemo Vista at 8:30 tonight. The winner will play either Clarendon or Mount Vernon-Enola at 5:30 p.m. Sunday for a berth in the championship at 8:30 p.m. Monday.

In classes 1A-4A, each team that wins its first regional game automatically qualifies for the state tournament, while the loser is done for the season. The semifinals and finals of each region determine seeding for state.