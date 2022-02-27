11 people plead guilty in drug case

A scheduled Monday trial in a large drug conspiracy case triggered a flurry of guilty pleas Friday, as 13 defendants appeared before U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. to put their pleas on the record.

In back-to-back hearings, 11 defendants pleaded guilty to charges ranging from drug conspiracy to use of a phone to facilitate a drug crime.

Two defendants were ordered jailed over the weekend after testing positive for drug use, and Moody reset their plea hearings for Monday morning.

It is not known if 13 plea hearings in a single case is a record for the federal courthouse in Little Rock, but court officials agreed that it is unusual. The hearings began at 8:30 a.m., before the courthouse's late 10 a.m. opening due to weather, and concluded at 4:30 p.m.

The pleas Friday concluded the second phase of a wide-ranging drug case dubbed "Money Don't Sleep" that targeted trafficking near West Memphis. Twenty-one defendants were indicted in the second phase of the investigation, which was initiated in 2015 by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Little Rock District Office and the West Memphis Police Department.

Although such a crowded calendar isn't common, Moody said it isn't unheard of either. The federal judge said it's not something he's experienced before in Little Rock, but he occasionally travels to other districts as a visiting judge with a dozen or more hearings a day.

"We'll go in for a few days and hear a lot of cases to help clear the dockets in other districts and it's not unusual to clear as many as 36 cases in a three-day period," Moody said. "So it does happen, it just doesn't happen very often locally."

Moody said one factor that helped keep the hearings moving on schedule Friday was that all the plea hearings involved the same case.

"The day is made much easier because the basic facts in the case are the same," he said. "That makes it possible to schedule them like this because we know going in each hearing will take about a half an hour to complete. The urgency here is that this case is set for trial on Monday, so we have to get pleas from all defendants who want to enter a plea before then."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant, who prosecuted the case, said to her knowledge 13 hearings in a day is the most anyone in the Little Rock office has ever dealt with. However, she said it was important to get the matter resolved.

"This is a case we worked hard on with our law enforcement partners and even though it's unusual to have this many hearings in a day it was important to do so to bring closure to the case," she said. "This was the second wave of a large scale investigation, and I think it shows our devotion to working in that area to eradicate the drug problem. This case has been pending for a while and it was time to bring it to a close in a way that was efficient and just."

Federal prosecutors in Little Rock said that after the arrests of 50 people in July 2017 around east Arkansas, another wave of drug traffickers filled the void, resulting in another wave of arrests in June 2019 and 32 indictments.

Friday's defendants were among 22 indicted in a drug trafficking organization reportedly run by Jermaine Johnson of Marion. Johnson, 44, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and is facing a sentence ranging from 10 years to life in prison and a $10 million fine. Johnson, who was being held in pretrial detention, will remain in jail until his sentencing.

In addition to Johnson:

• Co-defendants Clyde Stewart and Chase Lung pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy.

• Anthony Logan, R.L. Johnson and Torry Bryant pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

• Vincent Frierson, Jonathan Andrews and Joney Ivy each pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

• Sheri Lamar pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

• Waylon Thomason pleaded guilty to one count of use of a communications device in furtherance of a drug crime.

Three other defendants, William Chad Jones, Anna Ivy and Laquinton Lauderdale have been sentenced in the case. Jones was sentenced to 84 months in prison, Ivy to 72 months in prison and Lauderdale to time served.

Another five defendants have already entered pleas and are awaiting sentencing on counts ranging from conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine to misprision 0f a felony.

Terri Andrews and Michelle Hood were set to plead to one count each of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, but were ordered jailed by Moody after testing positive for methamphetamine. Their plea hearings were reset for Monday.