The nation in brief: 14 people shot in Las Vegas parlor, 1 dies

14 people shot in Las Vegas parlor; 1 dies

LAS VEGAS -- Fourteen people were shot before dawn Saturday morning at a hookah parlor and police said one man died and two of those hit by gunfire suffered critical injuries.

The shooting happened at about 3:15 a.m. and preliminary information indicated there was a party during which two people got into an altercation and exchanged gunfire, striking multiple people, police Capt. Dori Koren said.

Koren told reporters no arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions were immediately available but that authorities did not believe there was any danger to the general public.

Police went to the hookah bar identified by the Las Vegas Review-Journal as Manny's Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant after receiving multiple 911 calls, Koren said.

Officers secured the scene and rendered aid, including applying tourniquets and administering CPR, Koren said.

"We're not really sure exactly what kind of weapon was used, or exactly if there were two shooters. We believe there was an exchange of gunfire, but we're still looking into all of information," he said.

"My thoughts are with the victim, their loved ones, and all those injured in last night's senseless shooting at a hookah lounge," U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., said on Twitter. "We must do more to end gun violence."

Florida jury acquits retired SWAT officer

A Florida jury on Friday acquitted a retired police SWAT commander of murder for fatally shooting a fellow moviegoer during an argument over cellphone use.

Deliberations in the trial began Friday and the six-person jury returned its verdict late that night, news outlets reported.

Retired Tampa police Capt. Curtis Reeves, now 79, had been charged with second-degree murder for killing Chad Oulson during an altercation at a suburban movie theater on Jan. 13, 2014.

During closing arguments, defense attorney Richard Escobar said that Oulson, 43, made Reeves, then 71, reasonably believe his life was in danger by turning, yelling and reaching toward him. He said Reeves made the decision to shoot based on his nearly 30 years in law enforcement and hours of training on the justifiable use of deadly force. Reeves didn't have to wait until he was hit before defending himself, Escobar said.

Reeves "had more knowledge, more experience, more study in that area than anyone in this courtroom," Escobar said. "It's a dangerous world."

But prosecutor Scott Rosenwasser countered that Reeves killed Oulson because he threw popcorn in his face, angering him because it violated his self-image as an "alpha male."

"He didn't fear anything," Rosenwasser said.

Biden's Ukraine request said to be $6.4B

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration wants Congress to provide $6.4 billion to pay for an initial U.S. response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, largely for military and humanitarian assistance in the region, three people familiar with the request said Friday.

The administration is seeking $2.9 billion for State Department, USAID and other programs for security assistance to Ukraine, Poland, the Baltic nations and other Eastern European allies, an administration official said. It would also cover food and other humanitarian assistance, energy and economic aid plus efforts to thwart Russian cyberattacks.

The administration official said there would also be $3.5 billion for the Defense Department but provided no detail. The sums could change based on events in Ukraine and the needs of allied countries, the people describing the phone call said.

Officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.., said he expected the administration request to cover the costs of helping millions of Ukrainian refugees who could flee to Poland and nearby NATO countries and supporting those nations' armed forces.

"I expect that there will be a supplemental request well above $10 billion," Coons told reporters, calling it "an initial guess."

Man cleared of 1981 rape sues N.Y. state

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- The man who served 16 years in prison for the 1981 rape of author Alice Sebold and exonerated last year filed a lawsuit Friday against New York state for $50 million over his wrongful conviction.

Anthony Broadwater, 61, was cleared in November of his conviction for the rape, which took place when Sebold was a student at Syracuse University.

Prosecutors determined after a reexamination of the case that there were serious flaws in the man's arrest and trial.

According to the lawsuit, Broadwater "always maintained his innocence -- from the investigation, through trial and on appeal, while incarcerated, after his release, and up to today."

The lawsuit went on to say, "He dutifully sought to overturn his conviction on at least five occasions in the decades following his conviction."

An email seeking comment was sent to the state attorney general's office.

Shortly after Broadwater's exoneration, Sebold issued a statement publicly apologizing to him.



