2 Oklahomans die in crash near Mena

Two people were killed and two more were injured in a collision Friday afternoon on Arkansas 88 near Mena, according to Arkansas State Police.

Jeffery Miller, 60, and Shannon Montgomery, 48, both of McAlester, Okla., were killed about 1:15 p.m. when the 2011 Jeep that Miller was driving east on Arkansas 88 crossed into the westbound lane and struck a 1998 International Harvester, according to a State Police report.

Both vehicles left the road, coming to rest in a ditch on the westbound side of the highway, police reported.

The driver and passenger of the International Harvester, John and Marcia Blosser, both 52 and of Hot Springs Village, were injured in the wreck and taken to Mena Medical Center for treatment, the report stated.

The weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.