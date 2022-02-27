3,000 dominance lifts UA men

University of Arkansas senior Amon Kemboi won the men's 3,000 meters on Saturday at the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships in College Station, Texas, to lead the Razorbacks to the team title.

The No. 1-ranked Razorbacks won with 86 points. Florida was second with 77 points and Alabama third with 71.

Kemboi won the 3,000 in a meet record 7 minutes, 47.34 seconds. He also ran on the Razorbacks' second-place distance medley relay team Friday.

"Amon's a great competitor," Arkansas Coach Chris Bucknam said. "He had a plan to win that 3K, and he executed it perfectly.

"He's just now coming back to full strength. He had a solid year last year, but he really seems to have gone to the next level.

"Having him nail down that 3K when we really needed it head-to-head against Alabama, that was huge."

Arkansas clinched the meet by scoring 20 points in the 3,000. Brothers Ben and Josh Shearer, who are freshmen, took fourth and sixth for the Razorbacks (in 7:52.26 and 7:59.98;7) and sophomore Myles Richter seventh (8:01.77).

"That 3K was awesome," Bucknam said. "It sealed the deal and put the meet out of reach."

Arkansas sophomore Daniel Spejcher was fourth in the heptathlon with 5,751 points and senior Etamar Bhastekar was fifth with 5,625 after taking third in the pole vault Friday night.

Junior James Benson took third in the 400 for the Razorbacks, running 45.88. Senior Roman Turner, who was ranked 16th in the 60 coming into the meet, took fourth in 6.69.

Scoring for Arkansas in the 60 hurdles were sophomore Ayden Owens (fifth in 7.89), sophomore Phillip Lemonious (seventh in 7.93) and junior Tre'Bien (eighth in 8.14).

Arkansas had two individual champions with freshman Patrick Kiprop winning the 5,000 in Friday.

It was the third consecutive SEC indoor title for the Razorbacks and 10th under Bucknam, who replaced the legendary John McDonnell as coach in 2008.

"It's always special to win an SEC championship," Bucknam aid. "Because we get 27 guys involved in a conference championship.

"The NCAA meet is a little smaller squad. This gets the most kids involved that we can, and I think that's really important for our sport and our program. So it's huge.

"We had a great effort from all of our guys that competed."

Arkansas won its 25th SEC indoor title since joining the conference for the 1991-92 school year.

"It just feels good to add to the legacy that John and all of his athletes created with all the titles Arkansas won in the Southwest Conference, and now has won in the SEC," Bucknam said. "We're glad to keep it going."