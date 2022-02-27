4A NORTH REGIONAL: Taylor sparks Farmington boys to first-round win against Pottsville

FARMINGTON -- With its one-time big lead down to 11 points, Farmington needed a spark to slow down a Pottsville rally in the fourth quarter.

Cardinals Coach Johnny Taylor looked at his son, sophomore guard Layne Taylor, and just nodded his head. And Layne Taylor delivered.

Layne slashed through the Pottsville defense, splitting a pair of defenders and drew contact before flipping a shot into the bucket. He hit the free throw to complete the three-point play with 6 minutes, 40 seconds left in the game and the Cardinals never looked back.

Taylor finished with a game-high 26 points and Farmington punched its ticket to the Class 4A state tournament with a 70-56 win against Pottsville in the first round of the 4A-North Regional Tournament on Saturday.

"They had just went on a run and he looked at me, just gave me the look to go make something happen," said Layne, "so I had to try and do something."

The Cardinals were the No. 1 seed from the 4A-1 after winning the conference tournament last weekend in Pea Ridge. They were supposed to have played on Wednesday, but the wintry weather that blanketed the region in sleet and ice forced the regional to be delayed three days. Eight games were played Saturday and four more are scheduled for today with the championship games scheduled for Monday night.

Farmington (30-1) did not appear to be rusty, jumping out to a 7-0 lead. Taylor scored 5 of the seven points, including a three-pointer from the left perimeter on the Cardinals' opening possession. He added a jumper from the elbow and the Cards were off and running.

Pottsville focused it's attention on trying to slow Taylor down, and that left the baseline open. Farmington took advantage as Mateo Carbonel and Caleb Blakely combined for 25 points, most on layups on feeds from Taylor, who would draw a defender up, then dump passes off to the open Carbonel and Blakley roaming the baseline.

"We tell Layne that he has to make decisions with the basketball," said Johnny Taylor. "I thought in the first half we had guys making shots, but we wanted Layne to attack the rim and make them foul him. His greatest strength is his basketball IQ. I thought he did a great job of picking on that back zone defenders and getting those guys some layups."

Farmington led 37-21 at halftime and 52-34 at the end of the third quarter before the Apaches (12-15) put together a rally. Carson Palmer's short jumper cut Farmington's once 20-point lead to 52-41 with 7:03 left, before Taylor's big three-point play gave the Cardinals some breathing room.

Blakely finished with 13 points for the Cardinals and Carbonel added 12. Nathan Monroe was also big for the Cardinals, scoring 12 points on four three-pointers.

Landon Stanley led Pottsville with 13 points and Palmer finished with 11.

Farmington advanced to play at 5:30 p.m. today.